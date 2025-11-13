The Sherlock Holmes universe is about to get a little bigger. Last year, Prime Video announced its plans to adapt Young Sherlock, based on the best-selling book series by Andy Lane. The titular character will be played by Hero Fiennes Tiffin, who is best known for his performance as Hardin Scott in the After trilogy and for his appearance as Young Voldemort in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. The series comes from Guy Ritchie, who directed the Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law-led Sherlock Holmes films, and also stars Colin Firth.

The beloved detective has been reimagined across films and television, from Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sherlock TV series to Ritchie’s films. But this new adaptation will explore Holmes’ formative years and what pushed him to dedicate his life to solving mysteries, delving into more details than the 1985 adaptation of Young Sherlock Holmes.

“What we’re doing is recreating this character, but before we initially meet him, so it’s about getting the measurements right on how much of Sherlock to put in there and how many glimpses to put in of who Sherlock is going to become, because you want to see him,” Tiffin told Collider. “In any origin story, you want to see how they got to where they are.”

The series was said to be filming in Wales earlier this year and was expected to be released sometime in 2025. There haven’t been any recent updates, but until more information is released, here is everything we know about the Young Sherlock adaptation.

What is Young Sherlock about?

Young, inexperienced, and unfiltered, the iconic detective will be reimagined for the Prime series. Based on Andy Lane’s Young Sherlock book series, the show will follow a 19-year-old Sherlock Holmes (Tiffin) as he navigates his first-ever case: an unsolved murder at Oxford University that puts his freedom at risk.

Lacking any experience, it’s up to Holmes to solve the mystery, which takes him farther than he expected.

Who is in the Young Sherlock cast?

Tiffin will lead the cast as the young Sherlock Holmes. Joining him are Firth as Sir Bucephalus Hodge, Dónal Finn as Moriarty, Ravi Aujla as Kishore Malik, Numan Acar as Esad, and Zine Tseng as Princess Gulun Shou-an.

Natashia McElhone will star as Sherlock’s mother, Cordelia Holmes, and his father, Silas Holmes, will be played by Joseph Finnes, who is also Tiffin’s real-life uncle.

Who is behind Young Sherlock?

Ritchie directed and executive-produced the series, marking his return to the universe after directing the 2009 film starring Downey as the detective. Young Sherlock will also reunite Ritchie and Tiffin, who starred in the director’s 2024 film The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.

“He’s so decisive and so good at what he does, it’s easy to trust him,” Tiffin told Collider about working with Ritchie. “From day one, he’d be saying ‘Do it like this, or do it like that.’ He could be quite direct with his direction, which I really like.”

The series is written and executive produced by Matthew Parkhill, with Harriet Creelman as co-executive producer. Also executive producing are Simon Kelton, Ivan Atkinson, Simon Maxwell, Dhana Gilbert, Colin Wilson, and Marc Resteghini.

When does Young Sherlock premiere?

The release date hasn’t been announced yet, but it will be available to watch exclusively on Prime Video once completed.

How many Young Sherlock episodes will there be?

The series will be eight episodes.

Young Sherlock Holmes, Series Premiere, TBA, Prime Video