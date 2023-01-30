Lifestyle guru Martha Stewart has been touting the benefits of healthy living in a series of selfies showing off her “great” skin.

The 81-year-old television personality took to Instagram on Sunday, January 29, to share some candid shots while at the salon. “Lying in the shampoo area of @FredericFekkai the light was perfect for a new selfie!!!” she wrote alongside a close-up of her face.

“Absolutely no re-imaging!!! Skin looking good after a mostly dry January and pilates @bedfordpilates every other day. By re -imaging I meant no filtering my selfie !” she continued.

Most fans agreed she looked amazing, but some were less impressed. “Plastic surgery and injections look fantastic!” said one.

“I’d respect you more if you said this is what good botox and fillers do and where you put them so others could also benefit from those treatments,” wrote another Instagram user.

Stewart followed up with several more salon selfies, writing, “These are the other three selfies I took. My expression was better in the first one but my skin looks great in all of them. Unfiltered. No facelift.”

She added that she has had a “great dermatologist” her whole life and that she maintains a “great diet” and “great exercise.”

This isn’t the first time Stewart has credited exercise and pilates. Speaking about her healthy lifestyle on Yahoo Life’s Unapologetically series earlier this month, she said, “It’s about being aware of things around you and leading a good healthy life. And, going to Pilates at 6:30 in the morning, which I did this morning. I try to go to Pilates as many times a week as I possibly can.”

