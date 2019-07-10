How to Follow the ‘Love Island’ Cast on Social Media (PHOTOS)

The 27-year-old model and musician can be found on Instagram .

Love Island has come to the U.S., and now that you’ve started watching, you might want to see more of the Islanders hoping to find love in Fiji.

So far, there are 11 contestants, and we’ve made it easy for you to track them by gathering their Twitter and Instagram handles. Click through the gallery above to find out where you can follow Elizabeth Weber, Caroline “Carol” Viehweg, Mallory Santic, Alana Morrison, Alexandra Stewart, Kyra Green, Cashel Barnett, Yamen Sanders, Michael Yi, Weston Richey, and Zac Mirabelli on social media.

And don’t forget to check back as additional Islanders are introduced and announced during the season.

Love Island, Weeknights, 8/7c, CBS