How to Follow the ‘Love Island’ Cast on Social Media (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Elizabeth Weber

The 24-year-old advertising executive can be found on Twitter and Instagram.

Caroline “Caro” Viehweg

The 21-year-old marketing student can be found on Twitter and Instagram.

Mallory Santic

The 26-year-old analyst for Nike can be found on Twitter and Instagram.

Alana Morrison

The 21-year-old college student can be found on Twitter and Instagram.

Alexandra Stewart

The 25-year-old publicist can be found on Instagram.

Kyra Green

The 22-year-old musician can be found on Instagram.

Cashel Barnett

The 27-year-old model and musician can be found on Instagram.

Yamen Sanders

The 24-year-old real estate agent can be found on Instagram.

Michael Yi

The 29-year-old model can be found on Instagram.

Weston Richey

The 25-year-old photographer can be found on Instagram.

Zac Mirabelli

The 22-year-old grocery store cashier can be found on Instagram.

Love Island has come to the U.S., and now that you’ve started watching, you might want to see more of the Islanders hoping to find love in Fiji.

So far, there are 11 contestants, and we’ve made it easy for you to track them by gathering their Twitter and Instagram handles. Click through the gallery above to find out where you can follow Elizabeth Weber, Caroline “Carol” Viehweg, Mallory Santic, Alana Morrison, Alexandra Stewart, Kyra Green, Cashel Barnett, Yamen Sanders, Michael Yi, Weston Richey, and Zac Mirabelli on social media.

And don’t forget to check back as additional Islanders are introduced and announced during the season.

Love Island, Weeknights, 8/7c, CBS

