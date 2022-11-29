Do you feel it in your fingers and feel it in your toes? Indeed, Christmas is all around us, and TV screens and movie theaters are once again lighting up with Love Actually, the 2003 British rom-com that has joined A Christmas Story and It’s a Wonderful Life in the Christmas movie pantheon.

And like a kid who just couldn’t wait for Christmas morning, ABC is celebrating the film’s 20th anniversary a year early, airing The Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later – A Diane Sawyer Special on Tuesday, November 29, at 8/7c.

That anniversary might not be humbug, though: Diane Sawyer is probably marking the 20th anniversary of the filming of Love Actually. So we’ll do the same, checking in with all the movie’s top-billed stars — minus, of course, the late, great Alan Rickman.

