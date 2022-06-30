Loungefly Has Your ‘Friends’ Needs in the Bag

Every fashionable fandom knows there is one place to go to elevate your look: Loungefly.

What Funko has become for collectible vinyl figures, this on-trend brand is for anyone in need of a savvy bag, backpack or everyday carry that also says, “Yeah, I’m the most fabulous geek you’ll ever meet.” With a line that includes everything from Star Wars and Marvel to Harry Potter and Pokemon, they ain’t cosplayin’ around.

Now, Loungefly is there for the Friends fans with a new drop rockin’ some iconic vibes from the long-running hit. Could you be more excited about this?