Loungefly Has Your ‘Friends’ Needs in the Bag

Damian Holbrook
Comments
Friends

Every fashionable fandom knows there is one place to go to elevate your look: Loungefly.

What Funko has become for collectible vinyl figures, this on-trend brand is for anyone in need of a savvy bag, backpack or everyday carry that also says, “Yeah, I’m the most fabulous geek you’ll ever meet.” With a line that includes everything from Star Wars and Marvel to Harry Potter and Pokemon, they ain’t cosplayin’ around.

Now, Loungefly is there for the Friends fans with a new drop rockin’ some iconic vibes from the long-running hit. Could you be more excited about this?

Loungefly - Friends

Front Door Mini Backpack

The perfect Friends zone! The front of this purple backpack features applique and debossed details of Rachel and Monica’s Apartment 20, including the gold frame around the peephole.

The doorknob actually turns on a metal rivet, and you can open the door to find all Friends inside. Made of vegan leather, it has adjustable straps, side pockets and coordinating lining.

Loungefly - Friends

Central Perk Cross-Body Bag

This is legit adorable. A bag is shaped like a cup of coffee, served in a “Central Perk” mug. The top’s intricate latte art reveals itself through lenticular details—one angle displays the iconic fountain in the opening scene, while a second displays the show’s name.

 

Loungefly - Friends

Not only does it look fun, but it also smells like a good time! The bag is actually coffee-scented. So in addition to the gold metal-colored hardware, vegan leather, adjustable and removable straps and printed details, it’s also a little bit caffeinated. Gunther would be proud.

Loungefly - Friends

Couch Zip-Around Wallet

Perhaps the most famous seating choice in pop-culture, the Central Perk couch is as close to our hearts as our wallets should be to our bodies. So why not combine the two? Even if you had to pull a Rachel and cut up some credit cards, this piece is still a must-have. Sort of like her “I don’t need a job, I don’t need my parents, I’ve got great boots” boots!

Loungefly - Friends

Inside the wallet, there are five slots for holding cards and a clear one for your “Dr. Regina Phalange” ID. Like the rest of the line, it’s made of vegan leather, has sturdy gold metal-colored hardware and features printed, debossed and embroidered details.

Friends - NBC

Friends where to stream

Friends