‘Life Below Zero: Next Generation’ & ‘Port Protection Alaska’ Set Return Dates (PHOTOS)

If you’re a fan of the Emmy award-winning Life Below Zero franchise, you’re going to want to tune in to National Geographic on Tuesday, January 18.

That’s the day that both Next Generation and Port Protection Alaska return, for their fourth and fifth seasons respectively, back-to-back beginning at 8/7c, TV Insider has learned exclusively. Scroll down to check out photos from both.

In Season 4 of Life Below Zero: Next Generation, Alaskans work to prepare for winter’s return as bears awaken. We see Chris and Jessi Morse defend their home, and Sonta and Chevie Roach teaching their children survival skills. Meanwhile, Johnny Rolfe looks for food in new territory and the Rowlands complete necessary building projects. The father-son duo of Robert and RJ Miller work as a team to provide food for themselves as well as the village elders. Plus, Alex Javor settles in at Deadman Lake.

Then in Season 5 of Port Protection Alaska, following a terrible tragedy, the longtime residents of the village join forces with newcomers to save a disappearing way of life in that isolated part of the state. In the midst of an unforgiving wilderness, they must work together to find food, build homes, and repair a deteriorating infrastructure before it’s too late to save the community.

Both shows are produced by BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm for National Geographic.

Life Below Zero: Next Generation, Season 4 Premiere, Tuesday, January 18, 8/7c, National Geographic

Port Protection Alaska, Season 5 Premiere, Tuesday, January 18, 9/8c, National Geographic