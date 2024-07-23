‘Jeopardy!’: 20 Players Who Deserve a Second Chance

Isabella Dawis, Mike Ferguson, and Bryan Carrasco from 'Jeopardy!'
Jeopardy!

When it comes to Jeopardy!, everyone likes a comeback story, and for some players that’s been a possibility with the Second Chance Tournament.

While we await word on which recent players will be selected for the selective tournament, we’re rounding up potential candidates based on game stats. While it would be nice to bring back most of the players for a second shot at success, there are a few that came so close to winning their single game that it’s only fair they are among the Second Chance crop.

Scroll down for a closer look at 20 players who stand a shot at being 2025 Second Chance Tournament players along with their stats. Do you agree with this roundup? Let us know in the comments section, below, and stay tuned for news on the 2025 Second Chance Tournament.

(*Note: Coryat Score indicates what a player’s score would be if wagering was disregarded.)

Paul Drake for 'Jeopardy!'
Jeopardy!, Inc.

Paul Drake

Number of Correct Responses (including Final Jeopardy): 17

Coryat Score: $9,400

Pre-Final Jeopardy Score: $9,400

Dan Byrne for 'Jeopardy!'
Jeopardy!, Inc.

Dan Byrne

Number of Correct Responses (including Final Jeopardy): 17

Coryat Score: $10,200

Pre-Final Jeopardy Score: $10,200

Ferdinand Percentie for 'Jeopardy!'
Jeopardy!, Inc.

Ferdinand Percentie

Number of Correct Responses (including Final Jeopardy): 22

Coryat Score: $16,200

Pre-Final Jeopardy Score: $21,600

Bryan Carrasco for 'Jeopardy!'
Jeopardy!, Inc.

Bryan Carrasco

Number of Correct Responses (including Final Jeopardy): 17

Coryat Score: $13,400

Pre-Final Jeopardy Score: $3,200

Angelus Kocoshis for 'Jeopardy!'
Jeopardy!, Inc.

Angelus Kocoshis

Number of Correct Responses (including Final Jeopardy): 19

Coryat Score: $10,200

Pre-Final Jeopardy Score: $4,600

Henry Lindstrom for 'Jeopardy!'
Jeopardy!, Inc.

Henry Lindstrom

Number of Correct Responses (including Final Jeopardy): 12

Coryat Score: $7,800

Pre-Final Jeopardy Score: $8,800

Deana Krumhansl for 'Jeopardy!'
Jeopardy!, Inc.

Deana Krumhansl

Number of Correct Responses (including Final Jeopardy): 16

Coryat Score: $9,400

Pre-Final Jeopardy Score: $9,400

Isabella Dawis for 'Jeopardy!'
Jeopardy!, Inc.

Isabella Dawis

Number of Correct Responses (including Final Jeopardy): 18

Coryat Score: $12,200

Pre-Final Jeopardy Score: $4,200

Jonah Lipton for 'Jeopardy!'
Jeopardy!, Inc.

Jonah Lipton

Number of Correct Responses (including Final Jeopardy): 21

Coryat Score: $10,800

Pre-Final Jeopardy Score: $12,800

Greg Meller for 'Jeopardy!'
Jeopardy!, Inc.

Gregg Meller

Number of Correct Responses (including Final Jeopardy): 16

Coryat Score: $12,400

Pre-Final Jeopardy Score: $6,800

Has Karbalai for 'Jeopardy!'
Jeopardy!, Inc.

Has Karbalai

Number of Correct Responses (including Final Jeopardy): 20

Coryat Score: $11,200

Pre-Final Jeopardy Score: $6,800

Tekla Sauter for 'Jeopardy!'
Jeopardy!, Inc.

Tekla Sauter

Number of Correct Responses (including Final Jeopardy): 14

Coryat Score: $9,600

Pre-Final Jeopardy Score: $10,600

Jonquil Garrick for 'Jeopardy!'
Jeopardy!, Inc.

Jonquil Garrick-Reynolds

Number of Correct Responses (including Final Jeopardy): 16

Coryat Score: $11,400

Pre-Final Jeopardy Score: $10,400

Josh Heit for 'Jeopardy!'
Jeopardy!, Inc.

Josh Heit

Number of Correct Responses (including Final Jeopardy): 19

Coryat Score: $13,400

Pre-Final Jeopardy Score: $10,000

Alan Elverum for 'Jeopardy!'
Jeopardy!, Inc.

Alan Elverum

Number of Correct Responses (including Final Jeopardy): 16

Coryat Score: $10,800

Pre-Final Jeopardy Score: $7,800

Maryl Harris for 'Jeopardy!'
Jeopardy!, Inc.

Maryl Harris

Number of Correct Responses (including Final Jeopardy): 18

Coryat Score: $10,000

Pre-Final Jeopardy Score: $9,800

Jayaker Kolli for 'Jeopardy!'
Jeopardy!, Inc.

Jayaker Kolli

Number of Correct Responses (including Final Jeopardy): 18

Coryat Score: $9,800

Pre-Final Jeopardy Score: $7,800

Chris Nichols for 'Jeopardy!'
Jeopardy!, Inc.

Chris Nichols

Number of Correct Responses (including Final Jeopardy): 22

Coryat Score: $13,400

Pre-Final Jeopardy Score: $13,400

Josh Martin for 'Jeopardy!'
Jeopardy!, Inc.

Josh Martin

Number of Correct Responses (including Final Jeopardy): 15

Coryat Score: $11,000

Pre-Final Jeopardy Score: $14,400

Mike Ferguson for 'Jeopardy!'
Jeopardy!, Inc.

Mike Ferguson

Number of Correct Responses (including Final Jeopardy): 17

Coryat Score: $13,000

Pre-Final Jeopardy Score: $17,000

 

