When it comes to Jeopardy!, everyone likes a comeback story, and for some players that’s been a possibility with the Second Chance Tournament.

While we await word on which recent players will be selected for the selective tournament, we’re rounding up potential candidates based on game stats. While it would be nice to bring back most of the players for a second shot at success, there are a few that came so close to winning their single game that it’s only fair they are among the Second Chance crop.

Scroll down for a closer look at 20 players who stand a shot at being 2025 Second Chance Tournament players along with their stats. Do you agree with this roundup? Let us know in the comments section, below, and stay tuned for news on the 2025 Second Chance Tournament.

(*Note: Coryat Score indicates what a player’s score would be if wagering was disregarded.)

