'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' Arrives on Digital: Where to See the Cast on TV

'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' poster
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/Courtesy: Everett Collection

After whipping up hundreds of millions in box-office receipts, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny — the adventurous archaeologist’s fifth outing on the big screen — is heading to a smart TV or streaming device near you.

The film is scheduled for digital release on Tuesday, August 29, and once you’re done criss-crossing the globe with Indy from the comfort of your living room, you can spend hours more with the Dial of Destiny cast’s other TV projects. Scroll down for a sampling.

Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones in 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'
Jonathan Olley/Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Harrison Ford (Indiana Jones)

The man behind Indy stars as rancher Jacob Dutton in the Paramount+ Western drama 1923 and as therapist Dr. Paul Rhoades in the Apple TV+ comedy-drama Shrinking, both of which have been renewed for second seasons.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Helena Shaw in 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'
Jonathan Olley/Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Helena Shaw)

Waller-Bridge created and starred in the British series Crashing (streaming on Netflix) and Fleabag (streaming on Prime Video) and picked up three Emmy Awards for the latter. She was also the head writer for the first season of the BBC America series Killing Eve.

Antonio Banderas as Renaldo in 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Antonio Banderas (Renaldo)

Banderas’ most recent TV gig was portraying Pablo Picasso in the second season of the Nat Geo drama anthology Genius, now streaming on Disney+. For that performance, the actor earned Emmy, Golden Globe, SAG Award, and Critics Choice Award nominations.

John Rhys-Davies as Sallah in 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/Courtesy: Everett Collection

John Rhys-Davies (Sallah)

Rhys-Davies starred in the first three seasons of Fox’s Sliders, currently streaming on Peacock. He played Maximilian Arturo, a professor navigating alternate universes in the ‘90s sci-fi series.

Shaunette Renée Wilson as Mason in 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'
Jonathan Olley/Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Shaunette Renée Wilson (Mason)

Wilson played Dr. Mina Okafor in the Fox medical drama The Resident for the first four seasons, announcing her exit in April 2021. (“I approached the producers some time ago asking to leave the show, and they agreed — and gave my character a wonderful sendoff,” she tweeted at the time.)

Thomas Kretschmann as Colonel Weber in 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Thomas Kretschmann (Colonel Weber)

In recent years, Kretschmann played Friedrich Berger in the Sky One war drama Das Boot (now streaming on Hulu), architect Richard Goss in the Showtime dark fantasy Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, and Baron von Fürstenberg in Netflix’s techno-thriller Biohackers.

Toby Jones as Basil Shaw in 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Toby Jones (Basil Shaw)

Jones won a BAFTA Award for his performance as forklift driver Lance Slater in the BBC Four series Detectorists, now streaming on Pluto TV. Coming up, he’ll star as DCS Dennis Hoban in the ITV true crime series The Long Shadow.

Boyd Holbrook as Klaber in 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'
Jonathan Olley/Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Boyd Holbrook (Klaber)

You can catch Holbrook in Justified: City Primeval: He plays criminal Clement Mansell in the FX crime drama. Last year, he played the Corinthian in Netflix’s fantasy drama The Sandman, and last decade, he played DEA agent Steve Murphy in the streamer’s crime drama Narcos.

Mads Mikkelsen as Jürgen Voller in 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'
Jonathan Olley/Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Mads Mikkelsen (Jürgen Voller)

In addition to his villainous roles in films like Casino Royale, Doctor Strange, and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, Mikkelsen is also famous for playing the titular cannibal in NBC’s psychological horror series Hannibal, currently streaming on Hulu.

