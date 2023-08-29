‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ Arrives on Digital: Where to See the Cast on TV

After whipping up hundreds of millions in box-office receipts, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny — the adventurous archaeologist’s fifth outing on the big screen — is heading to a smart TV or streaming device near you.

The film is scheduled for digital release on Tuesday, August 29, and once you’re done criss-crossing the globe with Indy from the comfort of your living room, you can spend hours more with the Dial of Destiny cast’s other TV projects. Scroll down for a sampling.