‘Hee Haw’ Ended 30 Years Ago: What Did Its Stars Do Next?

In the latter half of the 20th century, when variety shows were still viable television properties, Hee Haw cornered the market on hayseed humor. The show, which aired on CBS from 1969 to 1971 and then in syndication until 1993, featured an appealing mix of corny jokes, musical acts, and recurring sketches, all filmed in the Country Music Capital of Nashville, Tennessee.

Many of the Hee Haw cast members passed away by the time the series ended — including David “Stringbean” Akeman, who was murdered in 1973 — but the some of the surviving stars continued to work in showbiz for years, as you’ll see below.