‘Grey’s Anatomy’: All of Meredith Grey’s Romances Over the Years

Ellen Pompeo‘s Meredith Grey is set to say goodbye to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital on tonight’s (Thursday, February 23) Grey’s Anatomy, as the actress is reducing her role on the popular ABC series.

The emotional episode will see Meredith make her farewells to her friends and colleagues as she moves to Boston, where she will begin her new job at the Catherine Fox Foundation. Meredith made her decision to leave in the Season 19 mid-season finale.

What does this mean for Meredith’s relationship with Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman)? The pair rekindled their romance when Nick returned in Season 18 and struck up a long-distance relationship. That connection has continued in Season 19, but time will tell whether they can keep things going after Meredith’s re-location.

Meredith’s quest for ever-lasting love has been a driving force across the long-running medical drama. The most iconic, of course, was her relationship with Derek ‘McDreamy’ Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey), which had its many ups and downs until Derek tragically died in a car accident in Season 11.

Following Derek’s death, Meredith had several other flings and almost romances. This included a one-night stand with George O’Malley (T.R. Knight), who also ended up dying in a later season, a quick fling with Dr. Will Thorpe (Scott Elrod), and a drunken kiss that turned into a romance with Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti), who also later died after a fatal stabbing.

