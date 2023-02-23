‘Grey’s Anatomy’: All of Meredith Grey’s Romances Over the Years

Martin Holmes
Comments
Greys Anatomy
Randy Holmes/ABC

Grey's Anatomy

 More

Ellen Pompeo‘s Meredith Grey is set to say goodbye to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital on tonight’s (Thursday, February 23) Grey’s Anatomy, as the actress is reducing her role on the popular ABC series.

The emotional episode will see Meredith make her farewells to her friends and colleagues as she moves to Boston, where she will begin her new job at the Catherine Fox Foundation. Meredith made her decision to leave in the Season 19 mid-season finale.

What does this mean for Meredith’s relationship with Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman)? The pair rekindled their romance when Nick returned in Season 18 and struck up a long-distance relationship. That connection has continued in Season 19, but time will tell whether they can keep things going after Meredith’s re-location.

Meredith’s quest for ever-lasting love has been a driving force across the long-running medical drama. The most iconic, of course, was her relationship with Derek ‘McDreamy’ Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey), which had its many ups and downs until Derek tragically died in a car accident in Season 11.

Ellen Pompeo Confirms Upcoming 'Grey's Anatomy' Episode Won't Be Her Last
Related

Ellen Pompeo Confirms Upcoming 'Grey's Anatomy' Episode Won't Be Her Last

Following Derek’s death, Meredith had several other flings and almost romances. This included a one-night stand with George O’Malley (T.R. Knight), who also ended up dying in a later season, a quick fling with Dr. Will Thorpe (Scott Elrod), and a drunken kiss that turned into a romance with Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti), who also later died after a fatal stabbing.

Check out the gallery below of all of Meredith’s romances over the years, and let us know your favorites in the comments.

Grey’s Anatomy, Midseason Premiere, Thursday, February 23, 9/8c, ABC

Patrick Dempsey and Ellen Pompeo in Grey's Anatomy
Scott Garfield / © ABC / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Derek 'McDreamy' Shepherd

The romance that started it all and became Grey Sloan’s main source of relationship drama for almost a decade. The pair first met at a bar and hooked up before realizing they were soon-to-be work colleagues. And things became even more complicated when it turned out Derek was married.

Meredith and Derek had many, many ups and downs; they got together, broke up, got back together, and eventually had kids. But then Derek died in a car accident, leaving Meredith all alone. Well, not quite all alone, as it turned out she had a secret baby.

Chris O'Donnell and Ellen Pompeo on Grey's Anatomy
Gale Adler / © ABC / Courtesy Everett Collection

Finn Dandridge

Meredith and Finn, her dog’s vet, got together after her first break-up with Derek, after McDreamy tried to patch things up with his wife. They tried to make it work for a little while, even while Meredith was dating Finn and Derek at the same time. But, ultimately, she chose Derek.

Scott Elrod on Grey's Anatomy
Richard Cartwright/ABC via Getty Images

Will Thorpe

Will was Meredith’s first romance following Derek’s death. She tried to brush off his advances at first, but eventually, they began dating and even slept together. However, Meredith, still not over Derek, freaked out after waking up next to him and kicked him out of her house. Will said he would wait for her… and continued to wait.

Ellen Pompeo and Martin Henderson on Grey's Anatomy
ABC

Nathan Riggs

Meredith and Nathan hooked up at the end of Season 12, which was meant to be just a one night stand. But the one night turned into two nights until they ended up dating. However, the relationship was doomed when Nathan’s presumed-dead fiancee Megan returned.

Ellen Pompeo and Giacomo Gianniotti on Grey's Anatomy
ABC/Eric McCandless

Andrew DeLuca

Meredith’s romance with Andrew started with a drunken kiss that eventually turned into something more. By the end of Season 15, they were falling in love, and Andrew even took the fall for a crime Meredith committed. Unfortunately, they later broke up, though they remained close… until Andrew was stabbed to death.

Ellen Pompeo and Richard Flood on Grey's Anatomy
ABC/Gilles Mingasson

Cormac Hayes

The romance that never quite was, Cormac shared a lot of similarities with Meredith. Both were widowed, single parents, and both were doctors. There was certainly relationship potential there, but the pair never quite took the next step. Eventually, Cormac resigned from Grey Sloan and shockingly left the series.

Scott Speedman and Ellen Pompeo on Grey's Anatomy
ABC/Eric McCandless

Nick Marsh

Meredith’s latest love interest, Nick first appeared in Season 14 as a patient, and there was chemistry between the two from the start. Nick returned in Season 18 and the sparks still flew between the pair. They started a long-distance relationship which later turned into a close-distance relationship, as in, very close, as Nick began working at Grey Sloan.

While they decided to break up at the end of Season 18, the pair clearly still have affection for one another, and the question remains whether or not Nick will move to Boston to be with Meredith.

Grey's Anatomy

Ellen Pompeo

Giacomo Gianniotti

Patrick Dempsey

Scott Speedman

T.R. Knight

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Ken Jennings
1
When Is Ken Jennings Returning as ‘Jeopardy!’ Host?
Don Diamont in 'The Bold and the Beautiful'
2
Don Diamont Explains Why Bill Is Protecting Sheila on ‘B&B’
Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer in True Blood - Season 3 -'Evil Is Going On'
3
HBO Gives Updates on ‘Succession’ Spinoff, ‘True Blood’ Reboot & More
Wilmer Valderrama, Brian Dietzen, Sean Murray, Katrina Law, and Gary Cole for 'NCIS'
4
The ‘NCIS’ Cast Answers Your Burning Questions
Joy Behar & Liam Neeson on 'The View'
5
Liam Neeson Was ‘Embarrassed’ by ‘The View’ Chat With Joy Behar