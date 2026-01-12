Golden Globes 2026: All the Best After-Party Moments (PHOTOS)

The 2026 Golden Globe Awards were a night to remember, but the fun didn’t end after the awards ceremony. Once the awards were all doled out to the biggest stars in television and movies, the celebs hit up various after parties in Los Angeles to keep the party going.

Perhaps the most star-studded affair of the evening was Netflix’s post-show event, which brought stars like Brittany Snow, Malin Akerman, Keri Russell, George Clooney, Priyanka Chopra, Adam Sandler, and more together. The event was attended by celebs who attended the show, as well as others who just popped by for the celebrations.

The cast of Adolescence was on-hand to celebrate their multiple Golden Globe wins, including Stephen Graham‘s Best Actor – Miniseries or Television Film victory and Erin Doherty‘s trophy for Best Supporting Actress – Series, Miniseries or Television Film.

Scroll down to check out the best after party photos from the 2026 Golden Globes.

Jackie Sandler and Adam Sandler attend Netflix's Golden Globe afterparty
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Adam & Jackie Sandler

Adam Brody, Leighton Meester and Jackie Tohn attend Netflix's Golden Globe afterparty
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Adam Brody, Leighton Meester & Jackie Tohn

Co-CEO of Netflix Ted Sarandos, Keri Russell and Oscar Isaac attend Netflix's Golden Globe afterparty 2026 at Spago on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California
Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Ted Sarandos, Keri Russell & Oscar Isaac

Claire Danes, Matthew Rhys, Brittany Snow, Natalie Morales and guest attend Netflix's Golden Globe afterparty
Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images

Claire Danes, Matthew Rhys, Brittany Snow & Natalie Morales

Chris Appelhans, Rei Ami, Maggie Kang, Michelle Wong and Mark Sonnenblick attend Netflix's Golden Globe afterparty
Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images

Chris Appelhans, Rei Ami, Maggie Kang, Michelle Wong & Mark Sonnenblick

Adam Sandler, Nicole Avant, Sara Foster, Gayle King, Jackie Sandler, Joel Edgerton and Christine Centenera attend Netflix's Golden Globe afterparty 2026 at Spago on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California
Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images

Adam Sandler, Nicole Avant, Sara Foster, Gayle King, Jackie Sandler, Joel Edgerton & Christine Centenera

Brittany Snow, Nicole Avant, Malin Akerman and Sara Foster attend Netflix's Golden Globe afterparty 2026 at Spago on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California
Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Brittany Snow, Nicole Avant, Malin Akerman & Sara Foster

Jeremy Allen White and Owen Cooper attend Netflix's Golden Globe afterparty 2026 at Spago on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California
Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images

Jeremy Allen White & Owen Cooper

Tramell Tillman, Britt Lower and Chief Content Officer of Netflix Bela Bajaria attend Netflix's Golden Globe afterparty 2026
Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images

Tramell Tillman, Britt Lower & Bela Bajaria

Ted Sarandos, Netflix Co-CEO, Nicole Avant, Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend Netflix's Golden Globe afterparty 2026

Ted Sarandos, Nicole Avant, Amal Clooney & George Clooney

Tessa Thompson attends Netflix's Golden Globe afterparty 2026 at Spago on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Tessa Thompson

Gayle King attends Netflix's Golden Globe afterparty 2026 at Spago on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

Gayle King

Lisa Ann Walter and Janelle James attend Netflix's Golden Globe afterparty 2026
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

Lisa Ann Walter & Janelle Jame

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend Netflix's Golden Globe afterparty 2026
Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas

Adam Sandler, Nicole Avant, Sara Foster, Gayle King, Jackie Sandler, Joel Edgerton and Christine Centenera attend Netflix's Golden Globe afterparty 2026 at Spago on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

'Adolescence' Cast

George Clooney and Amal Clooney attend Netflix's Golden Globe afterparty
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

George & Amal Clooney

