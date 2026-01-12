The 2026 Golden Globe Awards were a night to remember, but the fun didn’t end after the awards ceremony. Once the awards were all doled out to the biggest stars in television and movies, the celebs hit up various after parties in Los Angeles to keep the party going.

Perhaps the most star-studded affair of the evening was Netflix’s post-show event, which brought stars like Brittany Snow, Malin Akerman, Keri Russell, George Clooney, Priyanka Chopra, Adam Sandler, and more together. The event was attended by celebs who attended the show, as well as others who just popped by for the celebrations.

The cast of Adolescence was on-hand to celebrate their multiple Golden Globe wins, including Stephen Graham‘s Best Actor – Miniseries or Television Film victory and Erin Doherty‘s trophy for Best Supporting Actress – Series, Miniseries or Television Film.

Scroll down to check out the best after party photos from the 2026 Golden Globes.