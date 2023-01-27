It’s almost time to return to the block as Netflix‘s Freeridge makes its premiere on Thursday, February 2, and the cast and crew celebrated the occasion on Thursday (Jan 26) night at the premiere event at Netflix Tudum Theater in Los Angeles.

The new young stars of the On My Block spinoff were glammed up for the red carpet, including Abbott Elementary breakout Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Bryana Salaz, Ciara Riley Wilson, and Tenzing Norgay Trainor.

Freeridge is described as a “coming of age comedy” that follows rival siblings Gloria (Monterroso Mejia) and Ines (Salaz) and their friends Demi (Wilson) and Cameron (Trainor), who have unleashed a curse bringing dark misfortune to their lives.

The OG kids from On My Block will not be returning for the new series (though some attended the premiere), but several of the adults will, including Paula Garcés, Eric Gutierrez, Eme Ikwuakor, and Raushanah Simmons, all of whom rocked up for last night’s spectacular premiere event.

Freeridge consists of eight 30-minute episodes, which will drop on Netflix on February 2. A teaser for the series was released earlier this month, properly introducing viewers to this new rebellious group of teens and the antics they’ll be getting up to on the show.

Lauren Iungerich, who co-created On My Block, serves as showrunner and executive producer on the new series. Co-creators and executive producers include Jamie Uyeshiro, Eddie Gonzalez, Jeremy Haft, and Jamie Dooner.

Check out some of the amazing photos below from Thursday’s red carpet premiere.

Freeridge, Series Premiere, Thursday, February 2, Netflix