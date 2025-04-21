The first responders of Fire Country are going to have their hands full in the two-part Season 3 finale, airing Friday, April 25.

First, there’s a fire at a gas station, and Bode (Max Thieriot) and Manny (Kevin Alejandro) leap into action to protect the patrons and property in the first hour, “A Change in the Wind,” directed by Thieriot. CBS has released photos, which you can check out below, of that emergency.

Thieriot told TV Insider that that episode “was super exciting. … Starting off, they were going through all these different ideas for what that opening incident was going to be, and they said, ‘Max, do you want to — What if we do the gas station thing? We know you’ve always been talking about a gas station thing.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, how do we mix that into the story?’ [It was about] trying to build it in because it’s like, the incident is great, but if it doesn’t service the story… So how [do] we use that to tell the story that we’re also telling and have it go with where we’re at in the season?”

When it came time to film that scene, he noted, there was snow on the ground. “I was like, ‘Man, I’m so glad you guys brought up doing this gas station thing because let me tell you, this is about the only thing on the planet right now that is flammable with this much snow around us,'” Thieriot shared.

With this episode, he added, “We had the biggest explosion we’ve done on the show. But it was funny. It’s like now the third episode of Fire Country I’ve directed. First thing our special effects guys say is, ‘We’re going to make it big.’ And I’m like, ‘Sweet, let’s go.'”

Then, in the second hour of the finale, “I’d Do It Again,” extremely high winds and dangerous conditions push the Zebel Ridge fire into Edgewater, threatening Three Rock and Walter’s (Jeff Fahey) care facility.

According to Thieriot, “Given the people who were involved and given the scale of this fire, I think that the fire could potentially impact these people forever going forward.” He teased a “game changer” cliffhanger that will “make an impact for sure.”

Fire Country, Fridays, 9/8c, CBS