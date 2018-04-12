A Redheaded Julianna Margulies Returns to TV in AMC’s ‘Dietland’ (PHOTOS)
1 of
AMC has released its first look at Julianna Margulies and the cast of Dietland, premiering Monday, June 4 at 9/8, and the images show Margulies like never before!
The debut will air two back-to-back episodes starring the Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning actress. This is Margulies’ first full-time TV role since The Good Wife ended 2016, and the dark comedy will tackle image, misogyny, patriarchy, and the pressure of ever-changing beauty standards.
Dietland is based on the 2015 book by Sarai Walker by the same name. Click through the images above for a peek at what’s to come!
Dietland, Premieres, Monday, June 4, 9/8c, AMC
