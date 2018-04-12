A Redheaded Julianna Margulies Returns to TV in AMC’s ‘Dietland’ (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Julianna Margulies as Kitty in Dietland - Season 1, Episode 3
Patrick Harbron/AMC
Julianna Margulies as Kitty and Joy Nash as Plum in Dietland - Season 1, Episode 1
Patrick Harbron/AMC

Margulies plays Kitty Montgomery who is chatting with Joy Nash’s character Plum Kettle.

Dietland - Tamara Tunie as Julia and Joy Nash as Plum
Patrick Harbron/AMC

Tamara Tunie’s Julia primps Nash’s Plum.

DIET_101_PH_1218_0912-RT
Patrick Harbron/AMC

Nash’s Plum shares a smile with Will Seefried’s Ben.

Erin Darke as Leeta in Dietland - Season 1, Episode 1
Patrick Harbron/AMC

Erin Darke’s Leeta leaves a message for Nash’s Plum.

Julianna Margulies as Kitty in Dietland - Season 1, Episode 2
Patrick Harbron/AMC

Margulies’s Kitty works as a magazine editor.

Tamara Tunie as Julia and Julianna Margulies as Kitty Montgomery in 'Dietland'
Patrick Harbron/AMC

Tunie’s Julia and Margulies’s Kitty aren’t short on stock.

Julianna Margulies as Kitty in Dietland - Season 1, Episode 3
Patrick Harbron/AMC

Kitty’s red hair makes Margulies transform.

AMC has released its first look at Julianna Margulies and the cast of Dietland, premiering Monday, June 4 at 9/8, and the images show Margulies like never before!

The debut will air two back-to-back episodes starring the Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning actress. This is Margulies’ first full-time TV role since The Good Wife ended 2016, and the dark comedy will tackle image, misogyny, patriarchy, and the pressure of ever-changing beauty standards.

Dietland is based on the 2015 book by Sarai Walker by the same name. Click through the images above for a peek at what’s to come!

Julianna Margulies Joins Cast of AMC's 'Dietland'
Dietland, Premieres, Monday, June 4, 9/8c, AMC

