8 Things ‘Devil in Disguise’ Got Right & Wrong About the John Wayne Gacy Case

Peacock’s Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy is a chilling limited series that delves into the twisted double life of one of America’s most notorious serial killers. In public, Gacy was a community leader, successful businessman, friend, and neighbor, but behind closed doors lurked a monster of unspeakable horror, one that took the lives of at least 33 young men.

Brought to life with unnerving precision by Michael Chernus, the series uses a layered narrative that intertwines Gacy’s rise and downfall with the cultural and systemic failures that allowed his crimes to continue for years. Devil in Disguise does its best to highlight those failures while honoring the often-ignored victims who are overshadowed by the killers and their deed.

While creator Patrick Macmanus grounds the series in real events, as with any dramatization, certain details are altered or condensed in the service of storytelling. Here’s a look at what Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy gets right and wrong about the killer once dubbed “the Killer Clown.”

Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy, all episodes now streaming, Peacock