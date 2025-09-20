‘Chicago Fire’ Season 14 Premiere Photos: Is Ritter on One of His Last Calls With 51?

Chicago Fire will be undergoing some major changes when it returns for its 14th season on Wednesday, October 1. Ritter (Daniel Kyri) will be written out, though it’s unclear how (and when) just yet. And Firehouse 51 is getting a new member in Sal Vasquez (Brandon Larracuente). NBC has released photos from the premiere showing both on a call with the rest of the firefighters and paramedics.

In “Kicking Down Doors,” NBC teases, “A new face at Firehouse 51 causes tension, while rising chaos in the city brings new challenges to the team. Herrmann [David Eigenberg] stalls on plans of relinquishing his office to Mouch [Christian Stolte].”

It was in the Season 13 finale that Herrmann revealed to Mouch that he had not only decided he didn’t want to be chief, but he also wanted to go back to being a regular firefighter, leaving an open officer spot for his friend. That’s not going to be the easiest thing for the friends in Season 14. “Mouch really steps up and takes over,” showrunner Andrea Newman told TV Insider as part of our One Chicago Fall Preview.

Firehouse 51 will be feeling the downsizing affecting all of the CFD, and among the changes is the addition of Vasquez. “Sal is good at his job and he knows it,” Larracuente told us. “He wants to be the best he can be at his job and to protect those around him while he’s doing it.” Our first look at a featurette all about his character showed him not exactly making the best first impression on his lieutenant, Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo).

Scroll down to check out the photos from the premiere, then head to the comments section and let us know what you’re looking forward to this season.

Chicago Fire, Season 14 Premiere, Wednesday, October 1, 9/8c, NBC

Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide — 'Chicago P.D.' Season 14 Premiere
Severide (Taylor Kinney)

Joe Minoso as Joe Cruz — 'Chicago P.D.' Season 14 Premiere
Cruz (Joe Minoso) tries to put out a fire

Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd — 'Chicago P.D.' Season 14 Premiere
Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo)

David Eigenberg as Christopher Herrmann, Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd — 'Chicago P.D.' Season 14 Premiere
Herrmann’s (David Eigenberg) now riding on Truck

Anthony Ferraris as Tony Ferraris, Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide, Joe Minoso as Joe Cruz — 'Chicago P.D.' Season 14 Premiere
Squad 3

David Eigenberg as Christopher Herrmann — 'Chicago P.D.' Season 14 Premiere
Herrmann has an adjustment to make this season

Christian Stolte as Randy
That’s Lieutenant Mouch (Christian Stolte) now

Anthony Ferraris as Tony Ferraris, Joe Minoso as Joe Cruz, Brandon Larracuente as Sal Vasquez, Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide, Daniel Kyri as Darren Ritter, David Eigenberg as Christopher Herrmann, Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd — 'Chicago P.D.' Season 14 Premiere
Firehouse 51 is on scene

Daniel Kyri as Darren Ritter, Hanako Greensmith as Violet Mikami, Jocelyn Hudon as Lyla Novak Joe Minoso as Joe Cruz — 'Chicago P.D.' Season 14 Premiere
The paramedics and firefighters take a moment at a call

Christian Stolte as Randy “Mouch” McHolland — 'Chicago P.D.' Season 14 Premiere
Mouch

Brandon Larracuente as Sal Vasquez — 'Chicago P.D.' Season 14 Premiere
Brandon Larracuente debuts as Sal Vasquez … and ends up in danger?

Hanako Greensmith as Violet Mikami — 'Chicago P.D.' Season 14 Premiere
Violet (Hanako Greensmith) rushes to help

Brandon Larracuente as Sal Vasquez — 'Chicago P.D.' Season 14 Premiere
The newest member of 51 helps treat a victim as Kidd watches — what’s she seeing in him?

Brandon Larracuente as Sal Vasquez, Randy Flagler as Harold Capp, Daniel Kyri as Darren Ritter, Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd — 'Chicago P.D.' Season 14 Premiere
Is this one of Ritter’s (Daniel Kyri) last calls with 51?

Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide — 'Chicago P.D.' Season 14 Premiere
What’s Severide looking at? Why does it look like he’s taking cover?

Hanako Greensmith as Violet Mikami, Jocelyn Hudon as Lyla Novak — 'Chicago P.D.' Season 14 Premiere
The paramedics chat after dropping a patient off at the hospital

