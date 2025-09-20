Join the 51 Family For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Chicago Fire Newsletter:

Chicago Fire will be undergoing some major changes when it returns for its 14th season on Wednesday, October 1. Ritter (Daniel Kyri) will be written out, though it’s unclear how (and when) just yet. And Firehouse 51 is getting a new member in Sal Vasquez (Brandon Larracuente). NBC has released photos from the premiere showing both on a call with the rest of the firefighters and paramedics.

In “Kicking Down Doors,” NBC teases, “A new face at Firehouse 51 causes tension, while rising chaos in the city brings new challenges to the team. Herrmann [David Eigenberg] stalls on plans of relinquishing his office to Mouch [Christian Stolte].”

It was in the Season 13 finale that Herrmann revealed to Mouch that he had not only decided he didn’t want to be chief, but he also wanted to go back to being a regular firefighter, leaving an open officer spot for his friend. That’s not going to be the easiest thing for the friends in Season 14. “Mouch really steps up and takes over,” showrunner Andrea Newman told TV Insider as part of our One Chicago Fall Preview.

Firehouse 51 will be feeling the downsizing affecting all of the CFD, and among the changes is the addition of Vasquez. “Sal is good at his job and he knows it,” Larracuente told us. “He wants to be the best he can be at his job and to protect those around him while he’s doing it.” Our first look at a featurette all about his character showed him not exactly making the best first impression on his lieutenant, Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo).

Scroll down to check out the photos from the premiere, then head to the comments section and let us know what you’re looking forward to this season.

Chicago Fire, Season 14 Premiere, Wednesday, October 1, 9/8c, NBC