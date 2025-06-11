For the last 50 years, horror aficionados with a taste for terror have been taking Carrie to the prom. Based on Stephen King‘s debut novel, which hit bookstores and newsstands back in 1974, the story about a bullied misfit with terrifying telekinetic powers quickly became a bestseller as it resonated with audiences.

Since its publication, the story of outcast Carrie White has inspired four films (including a sequel) and a short-lived musical stage adaptation. Though each has its merits, most fans agree the standout is the acclaimed 1976 classic directed by Brian De Palma, starring Sissy Spacek and Piper Laurie, both of whom received Academy Award nominations for their performances.

Midnight Mass and The Life of Chuck director Mike Flanagan has decided it was now his turn to dance with Carrie, as the filmmaker remakes the horror outing into an eight-episode series for Prime Video with his own distinct flair. Featuring Flanagan’s usual players as well as a few fresh faces, the limited series is certain to become event television as two masters of horror reunite to tell the story of an alienated teenage girl with the power to punish.

Summer H. Howell will play the titular character, with Samantha Sloyan taking on the role of her fanatically religious mother, Margaret White. Siena Agudong, Amber Midthunder, Arthur Conti, and Alison Thornton have also been cast in main roles. Additional cast members in as-yet-unnamed supporting parts include Heather Graham, Katee Sackhoff, Kate Siegel, Rahul Kohli, and Tim Bagley.

It is unknown at this time when the series is set to premiere other than sometime in 2026, but as the casting ramps up, anticipation for the event grows.

Here is a look at the new cast of Carrie vs. the original cast of the 1976 DePalma classic.

Carrie, TBA 2026, Prime Video