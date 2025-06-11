‘Carrie’: See How Mike Flanagan’s Cast Stacks Up Against the 1976 Original Film (PHOTOS)

Erin Maxwell
Comments
Sissy Spacek and William Katt - 'Carrie'
United Artists/Courtesy Everett Collection

For the last 50 years, horror aficionados with a taste for terror have been taking Carrie to the prom. Based on Stephen King‘s debut novel, which hit bookstores and newsstands back in 1974, the story about a bullied misfit with terrifying telekinetic powers quickly became a bestseller as it resonated with audiences.

Since its publication, the story of outcast Carrie White has inspired four films (including a sequel) and a short-lived musical stage adaptation. Though each has its merits, most fans agree the standout is the acclaimed 1976 classic directed by Brian De Palma, starring Sissy Spacek and Piper Laurie, both of whom received Academy Award nominations for their performances.

Midnight Mass and The Life of Chuck director Mike Flanagan has decided it was now his turn to dance with Carrie, as the filmmaker remakes the horror outing into an eight-episode series for Prime Video with his own distinct flair. Featuring Flanagan’s usual players as well as a few fresh faces, the limited series is certain to become event television as two masters of horror reunite to tell the story of an alienated teenage girl with the power to punish.

Summer H. Howell will play the titular character, with Samantha Sloyan taking on the role of her fanatically religious mother, Margaret White. Siena Agudong, Amber Midthunder, Arthur Conti, and Alison Thornton have also been cast in main roles. Additional cast members in as-yet-unnamed supporting parts include Heather Graham, Katee Sackhoff, Kate Siegel, Rahul Kohli, and Tim Bagley.

Mike Flanagan's 'Carrie' Series Cast: Who Will Star in the Stephen King Adaptation?
It is unknown at this time when the series is set to premiere other than sometime in 2026, but as the casting ramps up, anticipation for the event grows.

Here is a look at the new cast of Carrie vs. the original cast of the 1976 DePalma classic.

Carrie, TBA 2026, Prime Video

IFC Films / Courtesy Everett Collection; United Artists/Courtesy Everett Collection

Carrie White

Summer H. Howell will slip into the pink prom dress of titular character Carrie White in Mike Flanagan’s upcoming limited series. In the original film, Sissy Spacek portrayed the iconic telekinetic outcast, earning an Oscar nomination for her performance.

Netflix; United Artists/Courtesy Everett Collection

Margaret White

Carrie’s Bible-thumping mother will be played by Mike Flanagan regular Samantha Sloyan, best known for her roles in Midnight Mass, The Fall of the House of Usher, as well as non-Flanagan projects such as The Pitt. The character was originally brought to life by Piper Laurie, who earned an Oscar nomination for her performance.

Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection; United Artists/Courtesy Everett Collection

Rita Desjardin

Amber Midthunder will play Carrie’s sympathetic gym teacher, Miss Rita Desjardin, one of the few characters who truly has her best interests at heart. In the 1976 film, the character was renamed Miss Collins and portrayed by Betty Buckley.

NBC; United Artists

Chris Hargensen

Don’t let her looks fool you. Chris Hargensen may be beautiful, but she’s a mean girl through and through. In Flanagan’s reboot, the role will be played by Alison Thornton, originally portrayed by Nancy Allen in the 1976 film.

Mongrel Media /Courtesy Everett Collection; United Artists/Courtesy Everett Collection

Tommy Ross

All-American teen Tommy Ross was just trying to do the right thing when he took Carrie to the prom. This time, Joel Oulette steps into the role, but it was William Katt who originally wore the ruffled tux with style.

Saban Films / Courtesy Everett Collection; United Artists/Courtesy Everett Collection

Sue Snell

Good girl Sue Snell tried to do right by Carrie, but didn’t realize the role she would ultimately play on prom night. In the reboot, the character will be portrayed by Siena Agudong, while in the original film, she was played by Amy Irving.

Warner Bros. /Courtesy Everett Collection; United Artists/Courtesy Everett Collection

Billy Nolan

Billy Nolan was a wild card, but mostly stayed in line when he was with his girlfriend Chris. Far from a stable couple, the two troublemakers were at their worst together. In the new series, he’s played by Beetlejuice Beetlejuice actor Arthur Conti, while in the original, the role was taken on by a perfectly coiffed John Travolta.

Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett; United Artists

Principal Henry Grayle

Matthew Lillard plays Principal Grayle, the head of Chamberlain High School where Carrie faces daily torment. Best known a ’90s heartthrob and most recently seen in The Life of Chuck, Lillard takes on the part originally portrayed by Stefan Gierasch in the 1976 film, where the character was renamed Mr. Morton.

