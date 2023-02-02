10 Standout Black WWE Stars of the Modern Era

When looking at the WWE roster today, Black representation and overall diversity are as strong as ever. But it wasn’t always this way.

It took the likes of Bobo Brazil, Ernie Ladd, Ron Simmons, Rocky Johnson, Dwayne Johnson, Jacqueline, Tony Atlas, Teddy Long, Ron Simmons, MVP, Titus O’Neil, Koko B. Ware, Mark Henry, Junkyard Dog, Booker T, Alicia Fox, R-Truth, and others to break down barriers. The stars of yesteryear reached the top through sheer perseverance and an unwillingness to accept the status quo, paving the way for the stars of today.

They showed the dreamers what was possible and inspired others to follow in their footsteps. These days Black talent is everywhere on WWE from grapplers such as Bobby Lashley and Mia Yim to referee Aja Smith and broadcaster Byron Saxton. Click through the above gallery to see 10 WWE stars currently solidifying their own legacies within the business.