10 Standout Black WWE Stars of the Modern Era

Scott Fishman
1 Comment
When looking at the WWE roster today, Black representation and overall diversity are as strong as ever. But it wasn’t always this way.

It took the likes of Bobo Brazil, Ernie Ladd, Ron Simmons, Rocky Johnson, Dwayne Johnson, Jacqueline, Tony Atlas, Teddy Long, Ron Simmons, MVP, Titus O’Neil, Koko B. Ware, Mark Henry, Junkyard Dog, Booker T, Alicia Fox, R-Truth, and others to break down barriers. The stars of yesteryear reached the top through sheer perseverance and an unwillingness to accept the status quo, paving the way for the stars of today.

They showed the dreamers what was possible and inspired others to follow in their footsteps. These days Black talent is everywhere on WWE from grapplers such as Bobby Lashley and Mia Yim to referee Aja Smith and broadcaster Byron Saxton. Click through the above gallery to see 10 WWE stars currently solidifying their own legacies within the business.

Byron Saxton

Byron Saxton

Byron Saxton started out in WWE’s developmental system and NXT as a wrestler, but quickly found his passion for broadcasting. Since fully transitioning into the role more than 10 years ago, Saxton has worn many hats. He has called matches on Raw and pay-per-views, conducted interviews and even got stunned by “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. Always a good sport, Saxton’s longevity can be attributed to his versatility.

Bobby Lashley on 'Raw'
WWE

Bobby Lashley

The “Almighty One” has virtually done it all in WWE, often draped in championship gold. This former muscle of the Hurt Business, which always strived for black excellence. Lashley is one of a select few who not only can physically compete with Brock Lesnar, but among a handful to actually have beaten him.

 

Apollo Crews
WWE

Apollo Crews

The decorated former Intercontinental and United States champion pulled from his Nigerian roots on WWE TV in which he leaned into a royal persona. Crews eventually met a fork in the proverbial road and is finding renewed life on NXT. He even took champ Bron Breakker to the limit. The talented performer brings a wealth of knowledge, which is a valuable tool in helping the emerging talent on the show.

Omos
WWE

Omos

The Nigerian towers more than 7-feet and hasn’t even begun to realize his full potential. Thankfully, he has been sitting under the learning tree of the legendary MVP. Omos also gained a ton of experience working with AJ Styles. He continues to improve his in-ring skills with high-profile outings against Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman

Street Profits

Street Profits

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins are one of the most successful tag teams going in WWE today. The charismatic duo have had championship runs on the main roster and NXT with some standout battles against the likes of the Usos. They’ve upped their game in recent years. So much there are many who think the two could also be viable singles competitors as well. They want the smoke!

Hit Row

Hit Row

The musically inclined ‘SmackDown’ trio is made up of Top Dolla, B-Fab and Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis. And you know Top Dolla from his seasons in the NFL or hosting the A&E series WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures. After the team’s release from WWE in 2021, they returned to SmackDown. Still finding their footing, the potential of the group is undeniable.

Aja Smith
WWE

Aja Smith

This developmental signing changed career paths from an in-ring performer to putting on the stripes. The referee made history as the first full-time black female referee in WWE history. She added another accolade being the first black female woman to officiate a match at WrestleMania.

Carmelo Hayes
WWE

Carmelo Hayes

It didn’t take long for the confident superstar to taken WWE’s NXT by storm as the Breakout Tournament winner. He parlayed that victory into runs with the North American and Cruiserweight championship. His tag partner Trick Williams is another on the rise. Whether it’s in the singles or tag ranks, the sky is the limit.

Mia Yim
WWE

Mia Yim

This “Blasian Baddie” is among the most experienced and respected female superstars on the roster. The blue-haired bad ass has backup too in the Good Brothers and AJ Styles. Making the most of her current stint of the company, “Michin” continues to work for that elusive title run.

Shelton Benjamin
WWE

Shelton Benjamin

Shelton Benjamin is enjoying his second stint with WWE after seven years. The star collegiate athlete is a former Intercontinental, United States and tag team champion. The veteran has seemingly found the fountain of youth, still competing at a high level. A Hurt Business alum recently celebrated 20 years since his first match on SmackDown. An argument can be made for a Hall of Fame induction

