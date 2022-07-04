The Best Short Films to Stream on Disney+

Disney+ is one of the most prominent streaming platforms of this day and age. And Disney is one of the companies that has proven to be able to adapt to each reinvention time and time again.

But sometimes, it is nice to stop and look back on how it all started, and for Disney, one of the first pieces of entertainment they released were short animated films. Yes, things have changed in nearly a century, but the art of short films is not lost yet. From older shorts like Steamboat Willie with Mickey Mouse to more recent ones with the characters of Frozen, there are so many you’ll want to check out.

So, take a look at this list and find your ideal watch. We promise the movies won’t take up a lot of your time.

Disney+

Bao

Bao by Domee Shi is as cute as it is heartwarming, but you might want to hold off on watching it until after you have prepared your dinner. The main character opens the movie by making dumplings, and throughout the short film, we get to see a variety of extremely appealing food. One of the dumplings, however, comes to life, and the mom quickly embraces the dumpling and raises him like a real person. Yes, not a single word is spoken in this piece of art, but Bao is a master at inducing heartwarming moments, a tear or two, and maybe even a chuckle here and there. Be sure to watch until the end and see it all come together with the most beautiful metaphor.

Disney+

Destino

Not many short films start with the preface “in 1946, two legendary artists began collaborating on a short film. More than half a century later, their creation has finally been completed.” But, then again, there haven’t been many times that Disney worked together with iconic artist Salvador Dali. Actually, that only happened once. Destino, about a woman who becomes entranced with a man’s image and undergoes surreal transformations, is a little more surreal and quite possibly a tad scarier than most Disney productions, but it’s definitely as magnificent. Although, the target audience seems to hint at a slightly older demographic than their usual group, Destino has ensured itself to be a classic that will last a million lifetimes.

Disney+

Steamboat Willie

It would almost be criminal to not include Steamboat Willie, the first Mickey Mouse cartoon to ever be released. It’s also known to be the first cartoon ever with synchronized sound, although that information is not entirely correct; the Fleischer brothers released one just before Steamboat Willie came out. Mickey Mouse has been an integral figure to kids all over the world for almost a century now, and his introduction was one to remember. His red shorts weren’t visible yet, but his whistle and happy-go-lucky attitude were already in tow. But, hey, how times have changed. Can you imagine a children’s cartoon including the use of tobacco products nowadays? If you ever feel the need to watch one short film, make sure that it is this one.

Disney+

For the Birds

For the Birds might only be a little over 3 minutes but it has proven itself to become an instant classic and is a staple for any kid who grew up in the ‘00s. Attached to one of the most iconic movies made by Pixar, Monsters Inc., For the Birds is as funny as it is sad, and yes, it also teaches you a lesson. As the big bird tries to join the little birds and causes a bit of inconvenience, the group of little ones turn on and bully the big bird, and although this is a sad turn of events, it wouldn’t be Pixar if there wasn’t a moral included in the story. So, guess who gets the last laugh? The big bird, of course.

Disney+

Frozen Fever

Frozen Fever’s theatrical release was originally attached to Walt Disney Pictures’ live-action remake of Cinderella, therefore combining our two favorite princesses in a blue dress. The story follows the lives of the main characters of the 2013 hit Frozen after the events of the movie. This time around, however, there’s not as much drama and Elsa (Idina Menzel) isn’t stricken by shame or loss but rather a common cold — yet in true Elsa fashion, she’s still trying to hide her discomfort to make her sister Anna (Kristen Bell) happy. Maybe it makes sense in the premise of this short film because it is Anna’s birthday after all. Don’t be worried: Fan-favorite Olaf (Josh Gad) appears and is as quirky as ever. Obviously, Sven (Frank Welker) and Kristoff (Jonathan Groff) are there to celebrate Anna, and we even get a Hans (Santino Fontana) cameo. So, if you want a fun and short watch, you won’t want to miss this.

Disney+

Paperman

Although Paperman was released in 2012, the short film is in grey tones with the occasional harsh features of black and white. Of course, there’s one speck of color: the red lipstick stain that is left behind by the love interest of the story on a piece of paper. With Paperman, Disney reinvented itself. The animation feels modern but is stronger than most attempts. It’s a simple love story but is executed to perfection. Paperman is one of a kind and should be seen by all.

Disney

Three Little Pigs

Between 1929 and 1939, the Disney-produced Silly Symphonies series created 75 short animated films. And although there are almost too many to choose from, the recurring Three Little Pigs theme seems to have stayed a hit throughout the decades. In the original Three Little Pigs short film, we see the traditional story come to life. As a testament to Disney’s power, it’s noteworthy to mention that the televised animation most people associate with the story comes from this Disney short. So, go, sit, relax, and watch this classic children’s tale.

Disney

Us Again

Us Again is Disney at its best. It includes picture-perfect turning points and excels at making the consumer not only fall in love with the couple on screen, but also love in and of itself. The music isn’t a background feature in this short film but rather a focal point that almost acts as a third main character. Still, all of its glory is redirected to our two true protagonists: two people who are trying to dance the worries away as they follow the fountain of youth, or in this case the cloud of rain. The New York City backdrop is as beautiful as it could ever be, but nothing will draw your eyes away as they are the essence of “keeping the magic alive.” So, join them and dance the worries away.

