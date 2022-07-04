The Best Short Films to Stream on Disney+

Disney+ is one of the most prominent streaming platforms of this day and age. And Disney is one of the companies that has proven to be able to adapt to each reinvention time and time again.

But sometimes, it is nice to stop and look back on how it all started, and for Disney, one of the first pieces of entertainment they released were short animated films. Yes, things have changed in nearly a century, but the art of short films is not lost yet. From older shorts like Steamboat Willie with Mickey Mouse to more recent ones with the characters of Frozen, there are so many you’ll want to check out.

So, take a look at this list and find your ideal watch. We promise the movies won’t take up a lot of your time.