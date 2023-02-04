We have six more weeks of winter, which means it is the perfect opportunity to bundle up and watch some new (and returning) shows.

Halloween has come early this year. The first season of Netflix’s supernatural teen drama series Lockwood & Co. premiered and is full of ghouls in action. And the ghosts just keep coming! CBS’ Ghosts has returned this week for more spooky fun.

Jason Segal and Harrison Ford’s new series Shrinking also premiered last week on Apple TV+ and the third episode of The Last of Us — which everyone is talking about — premiered on HBO and HBO Max.

Scroll down for some more lines we loved this week!