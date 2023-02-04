Best Lines of the Week (January 27-February 2): ‘I Was Never Afraid Before You Showed Up’

TV Insider Staff
Murray Bartlett and Nick Offerman on HBO's 'The Last of Us'
HBO

We have six more weeks of winter, which means it is the perfect opportunity to bundle up and watch some new (and returning) shows.

Halloween has come early this year. The first season of Netflix’s supernatural teen drama series Lockwood & Co. premiered and is full of ghouls in action. And the ghosts just keep coming! CBS’ Ghosts has returned this week for more spooky fun.

Jason Segal and Harrison Ford’s new series Shrinking also premiered last week on Apple TV+ and the third episode of The Last of Us — which everyone is talking about — premiered on HBO and HBO Max.

Scroll down for some more lines we loved this week!

Utkarsh Ambudkar on
CBS

Ghosts (CBS)

You want us to buy a lawn car? To just sit on the lawn? Who are we, Tony Stark?”

— Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) tells Samantha (Rose McIver) he doesn’t want a haunted car when they already have a non-haunted one.

Christopher Meloni on
NBC

Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC)

Just saved you a trip to the vet.”

— Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) removes a ring from a severed hand before Murphy’s (Timothy V. Murphy) dog can eat it.

Zach Shallcross on ABC's The Bachelor
ABC

The Bachelor (ABC)

I think you’re literally wearing a red flag in this picture.”

— While meeting his family, Christina makes a joke about a photo of Bachelor Zach Shallcross when he was younger.

Michael B. Jordan hosting 'Saturday Night Live'
NBC

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

My name is Michael B. Jordan. But tonight, Michael B. Hosting. Michael B. Joking. And honestly? Michael B. Nervous.”

— Host Michael B. Jordan expresses his excitement at hosting the late night sketch comedy.

Murray Bartlett and Nick Offerman on HBO's 'The Last of Us'
HBO

The Last of Us (HBO)

I was never afraid before you showed up.”

— Bill (Nick Offerman) expresses his love for Frank (Murray Bartlett) in the emotional third episode of the post-apocalyptic series.

Harrison Ford in 'Shrinking' on Apple TV+
Apple TV+

Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Gaby: “Do you know what percentage of yourself is water?”

Phil: “I know what percentage of me doesn’t give a s**t.”

— Phil (Harrison Ford) is not enthused by Gaby’s (Jessica Williams) concern for his water intake.

Ruby Stokes and Cameron Chapman in
Netflix

Lockwood & Co. (Netflix)

Anthony: “Finally, our high-security storeroom.”

Lucy: “It’s unlocked.”

Anthony: “Note to self. Heighten security on high-security storeroom.”

— The onboarding session for new hire Lucy Carlyle (Ruby Stokes) hits a snag when Lockwood and Co. co-founder Anthony Lockwood (Cameron Chapman) discovers his storeroom is not as secure as he thought.

