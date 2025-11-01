Ryan Murphy confirmed the new cast of American Horror Story Season 13, and it’s casting quite the spell already.

In a Halloween-day Instagram announcement on Friday, October 31, the creator of AHS revealed a lineup packed with franchise favorites and surprising newcomers. Returning veterans include Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe, and Leslie Grossman — joined this time by pop singer and Scream Queens star Ariana Grande. But the biggest shock came with the return of Jessica Lange, who had long insisted she was finished with the anthology series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Murphy Productions (@ryanmurphyproductions)

The announcement was paired with a cheeky text card that read, “Surprise, b***h. I bet you thought you’d seen the last of me,” a direct nod to Roberts’ Madison Montgomery from the Coven and Apocalypse seasons.

It appears that all signs point to a continuation of the Coven and Apocalypse storylines, which involve the gaggle of witches from Miss Robichaux’s Academy for Exceptional Young Ladies.

If this turns out to be true, it won’t just bring back one of the most beloved storylines and characters in the AHS universe — it could finally deliver closure on the loose ends left dangling after Apocalypse, which saw the witches save the world via a well-timed rewind spell courtesy of the new Supreme, Mallory (Lourd), who famously mowed down the Antichrist with her SUV.

Here’s a look at some of the returning witches and characters — and the major unresolved plotlines they left hanging after the end of Apocalypse.

American Horror Story, Season 13, series premiere on October 31, 2026, FX and Hulu