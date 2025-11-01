What Happened to the Witches of ‘AHS’? Where ‘Coven’ Characters Were Left After ‘Apocalypse’

Erin Maxwell
Comments
Sarah Paulson, Angela Bassett, Jessica Lange, and Evan Peters
FX/Courtesy of Everett Collection

Ryan Murphy confirmed the new cast of American Horror Story Season 13, and it’s casting quite the spell already.

In a Halloween-day Instagram announcement on Friday, October 31, the creator of AHS revealed a lineup packed with franchise favorites and surprising newcomers. Returning veterans include Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe, and Leslie Grossman — joined this time by pop singer and Scream Queens star Ariana Grande. But the biggest shock came with the return of Jessica Lange, who had long insisted she was finished with the anthology series.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ryan Murphy Productions (@ryanmurphyproductions)

The announcement was paired with a cheeky text card that read, “Surprise, b***h. I bet you thought you’d seen the last of me,” a direct nod to Roberts’ Madison Montgomery from the Coven and Apocalypse seasons.

'American Horror Story' Season 13: 'Coven'/'Apocalypse' Reunion Includes Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, More
Related

'American Horror Story' Season 13: 'Coven'/'Apocalypse' Reunion Includes Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, More

It appears that all signs point to a continuation of the Coven and Apocalypse storylines, which involve the gaggle of witches from Miss Robichaux’s Academy for Exceptional Young Ladies.

If this turns out to be true, it won’t just bring back one of the most beloved storylines and characters in the AHS universe — it could finally deliver closure on the loose ends left dangling after Apocalypse, which saw the witches save the world via a well-timed rewind spell courtesy of the new Supreme, Mallory (Lourd), who famously mowed down the Antichrist with her SUV.

Here’s a look at some of the returning witches and characters — and the major unresolved plotlines they left hanging after the end of Apocalypse.

American Horror Story, Season 13, series premiere on October 31, 2026, FX and Hulu

AMERICAN HORROR STORY: COVEN, Sarah Paulson in 'The Axeman Cometh' (Season 3, Episode 6, aired November 13, 2013). ph: Michele K. Short/©FX Networks/courtesy Everett Collection
Michele K. Short/FX Networks/courtesy Everett Collection

Cordelia Goode (Sarah Paulson)

The new Supreme at the end of Coven, Cordelia later sacrificed herself in Apocalypse to save the world, clearing the way for the stronger Mallory to rise, become the Supreme, travel back in time, and literally turn the Antichrist (Cody Fern) into a speed bump. Thanks to that time reset, Cordelia’s alive and well again, back at Miss Robichaux’s Academy, happily reunited with her coven like nothing apocalyptic ever happened.

AMERICAN HORROR STORY: COVEN, Jessica Lange in 'The Replacements' (Season 3, Episode 3, aired October 23, 2013). ph: Michele K. Short/©FX/courtesy Everett Collection
Michele K. Short/FX/courtesy Everett Collection

Fiona Goode (Jessica Lange)

Dead and trapped in a hell of her own design, Fiona is doomed to spend eternity in a tiny cabin with the Axeman (Danny Huston), the very man/serial killer/ghost she once used and discarded — now her only companion forever.

Mallory Hyde (Billie Lourd)

After Cordelia sacrifices herself, Mallory becomes the new Supreme with enough power to go back in time to undo the apocalypse by taking out the Antichrist when he was still powerless, thus resetting the entire timeline. After the world is restored, she enrolls at Miss Robichaux’s Academy as a fresh-faced new student — the only one who remembers what really happened. She’s also the next Supreme, whether anyone else knows it yet or not.

AMERICAN HORROR STORY: COVEN, Emma Roberts in 'The Dead' (Season 3, Episode 7, aired November 20, 2013). ph: Michele K. Short/©FX Networks/courtesy Everett Collection
Michele K. Short/FX Networks/courtesy Everett Collection

Madison Montgomery (Emma Roberts)

Dead and stuck in a hell of her own making, Madison is condemned to spend eternity working the register at a soul-sucking big-box store. She got a temporary reprieve during Apocalypse, but once Mallory reset the timeline, Madison was tossed right back into retail hell — forever.

AMERICAN HORROR STORY: COVEN, Gabourey Sidibe in 'The Sacred Taking' (Season 3, Episode 8, aired December 4, 2013). ph: Michele K. Short/©FX Networks/courtesy Everett Collection
Michele K. Short/FX Networks/courtesy Everett Collection

Queenie (Gabourey Sidibe)

Queenie was brought back to life by the Antichrist Michael (Cody Fern) after being killed in the Hotel Cortez (from the Hotel season). But when the time-travel spell resets everything, her fate changes (thanks to Mallory), and instead of being murdered by Ramona and James March (Angela Bassett and Evan Peters), she enjoys the facilities of a hotel closer to the beach.

AMERICAN HORROR STORY: COVEN, Angela Bassett as Marie Laveau in 'Bitchcraft' (Season 3, Episode 1, aired October 9, 2013), 2011-, ph: Michele K. Short/©FX Networks/courtesy Everett Collection
Michele K. Short/FX Networks/courtesy Everett Collection

Marie Laveau (Angela Bassett)

Dead and trapped in a hell of her own making, Marie spends eternity torturing Madame Delphine LaLaurie and her family. She was briefly brought back during Apocalypse, but thanks to the time jump, she’s most likely right back in hell where she started.

AMERICAN HORROR STORY: COVEN, Kathy Bates in 'Bitchcraft' (Season 3, Episode 1, aired October 9, 2013), 2011-, ph: Michele K. Short/©FX Networks/courtesy Everett Collection
Michele K. Short/FX Networks/courtesy Everett Collection

Madame Delphine LaLaurie (Kathy Bates)

Madame Delphine LaLaurie was once immortal, but after losing that protection, Queenie finally killed her. Now she’s dead and stuck in a hell of her own making, doomed to spend forever being tortured by Marie Laveau.

AMERICAN HORROR STORY: COVEN, Evan Peters in 'The Seven Wonders' (Season 3, Episode 13, aired January 29, 2014). ph: Michele K. Short/©FX Networks/courtesy Everett Collection
FX Networks/courtesy Everett Collection

Kyle (Evan Peters)

After Madison killed him and all his frat buddies, she and Chloe (Taissa Farmiga) reanimated his corpse and turned him into a boyfriend for Zoe. He wound up serving as the new butler, taking over the job once held by the executed Spalding (Denis O’Hare).

AMERICAN HORROR STORY: APOCALYPSE -- Pictured: Leslie Grossman as Coco St. Pierre Vanderbilt . CR: Kurt Iswarienko/FX
Kurt Iswarienko/FX

Coco St. Pierre Vanderbilt (Leslie Grossman)

A mediocre witch with a billionaire father and the oddly specific power to detect gluten, Coco still wound up playing a crucial role in saving the world by infiltrating Outpost 3. She was murdered by her stalker boyfriend but later resurrected by Cordelia. After the events of Apocalypse, her personality was restored — though she still hasn’t enrolled in the Academy.

American Horror Story

American Horror Story: Apocalypse

Angela Bassett

Ariana Grande

Billie Lourd

Emma Roberts

Evan Peters

Gabourey Sidibe

Jessica Lange

Kathy Bates

Leslie Grossman

Ryan Murphy

Sarah Paulson




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Sarah Paulson and Jessica Lange in American Horror Story: Coven - 'Fearful Pranks Ensue'
1
‘AHS’ Season 13 Sets ‘Coven’/’Apocalypse’ Reunion With Jessica Lange, Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson & More
Chrishell Stause and Emma Hernan attend the
2
Are ‘Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause & Emma Hernan Still Friends?
Sig Hansen
3
‘Deadliest Catch’: Captain Sig Hansen Suffers Medical Emergency at Sea
Mark Harmon as Gibbs in 'NCIS: Origins' Season 2 Episode 5
4
‘NCIS’ & ‘Origins’ Crossover Photos: Mark Harmon & Roma Maffia Return
AMERICAN HORROR STORY: COVEN, l-r: Jessica Lange, Angela Bassett in 'Protect The Coven' (Season 3, Episode 11, aired January 15, 2014). ph: Michele K. Short/©FX/courtesy Everett Collection
5
Does the New ‘AHS’ Teaser Music Give a Big Clue About Season 13 Theme?