Playing Famous: New TV Projects Find Actors Channeling Real-Life Notables
1 of
Let’s get real. That seems to be the mantra for the slew of actors headlining upcoming biographical projects over the next few months.
Click through the gallery above for a look at who’s channeling whom in Spring 2018.
1
What Is Netflix’s Most Upsetting Series Cancellation So Far? (POLL)
2
‘Jeopardy!: 6 Things to Know About Champ Yogesh Raut
3
When Will ‘Miracle Workers’ Season 4 Premiere?
4
Critics Choice Awards 2023: ‘Abbott Elementary’, ‘Better Call Saul’, ‘The Dropout’ Are Big TV Winners
5
‘American Idol’ Alum CJ Harris Dies at 31