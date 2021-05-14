ABC Orders ‘Wonder Years’ Reboot, Hip Hop Drama ‘Queens’ and 2 More to Series

The Wonder Years is officially returning to ABC as the network greenlights a full series order along with three other new shows, including psychic-based comedy Maggie, hip-hop drama Queens, and school sitcom Abbott Elementary.

Don Cheadle (House of Lies) heads up the cast of The Wonder Years reboot, inspired by the beloved sitcom that originally aired from 1988 to 1993. The reimagined series is a coming of age story set in the late 1960s and takes a look back at a black middle-class family living in Montgomery, Alabama, through the perspective of imaginative 12 year old Dean Williams (Elisha “EJ” Williams). Cheadle narrates the series as Adult Dean, looking back on his childhood.

The series also stars Dule Hill as Bill Williams, Saycon Sengbloh as Lillian Williams, Laura Kariuki as Kim Williams, Julian Lerner as Brad Hitman, Amari O’Neil as Cory Long, and Milan Ray as Keisa Clemmons. It’s written and executive produced by Saladin Patterson alongside Lee Daniels and Marc Velez and original series star Fred Savage.

Abbott Elementary is a workplace comedy following a group of dedicated, passionate teachers and a slightly tone-deaf principal who are brought together in a Philadelphia public school. Despite the poor working conditions, underfunding, and the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward education children, these public servants work hard to help their students succeed in life.

Quinta Brunson writes the series and stars as Janine Teagues, alongside Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, Lisa Anne Walter as Melissa Schemmenti, and Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard. Brunson also serves as executive producer along with Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker of Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions.

The third show on ABC’s slate for the 2021-2022 season is Queens, from executive producers Zahir McGhee, Sabrina Wind and Tim Story. It is a drama series about four women in their 40s who reunite to relive and recapture their glory days as members of the ’90s hip-hop group the Nasty Bitches.

It stars rapper and actor Eve as Brianna aka Professor Sex, 3LW member Naturi Naughton as Jill aka Da Thrill, Nadine Velazquez as Valeria aka Butter Pecan, Taylor Selé as Eric Jones, Pepi Sonuga as Lil Muffin and R&B star Brandy as Naomi aka Xplicit Lyrics.

The final series order is for Maggie, based on Tim Curcio’s short film of the same name. It follows the trials and tribulations of a young psychic who regularly sees the fate of her friends, parents, clients, and random strangers on the street. But when Maggie sees a quick flash of her own future, she is forced to reevaluate her life and start living in her own present.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress Rebecca Rittenhouse stars as Maggie, alongside David Del Rio as Ben, Nichole Sakura as Louise, Angelique Cabral as Amy, Leonardo Nam as Dave, Ray Ford as Angel, Chloe Bridges as Jessie, Kerri Kenney as Maria and Chris Elliott as Jack. The series is written and executive produced by Justin Adler and Maggie Mull.