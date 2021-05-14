‘This Is Us’ Sneak Peek: Kate Stresses Over Bachelorette Party Decor (VIDEO)

Wedding bells will be ringing—or so it would seem in the latest look at the upcoming episode of NBC’s This Is Us.

In an exclusive sneak peek clip for the installment, “Jerry 2.o,” the Pearsons are gearing up for two different celebrations — one is a bachelorette party for Madison (Caitlin Thompson), and the other is a bachelor party for Kevin (Justin Hartley).

While Toby (Chris Sullivan) prepares for a cross-country trip to the family cabin in Pennsylvania, Kate (Chrissy Metz) is taking on the responsibility of preparing Madison’s party on the west coast. “Babe, I don’t know: Is this cool or lame?” Kate asks Toby, holding up paper cutouts of Kevin’s head.

He doesn’t give her much of an answer, but that doesn’t stop Kate from carrying on as she adds, “I just want everything to be perfect for Madison tomorrow.”

This comment drums up a little more support from Toby who says Madison is lucky to have a friend like Kate. The compliment doesn’t go unnoticed as Kate counters that she and the kids are lucky to have Toby. She then suggests that Toby take this retreat time to recharge, but will it work? It seems as though Toby’s in another downward spiral, and one that might not be easily fixed by some guy time.

Check out the clip, above, for a peek at what’s to come, and don’t miss the unfolding drama when This Is Us‘ penultimate Season 5 episode, directed by star Milo Ventimiglia, airs on NBC.

This Is Us, Tuesdays, 9/8c, NBC