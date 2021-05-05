‘The Crown’ Star Claire Foy Takes Lead Role in Crime Thriller ‘Marlow’

Claire Foy will head up the cast of Marlow, a new eight-part crime thriller set to debut on streaming service BritBox.

The series will focus on two warring families living in the gray and grimy backdrop of the Thames Estuary, near London, commonly known as the “Edgelands,” where the city and countryside meet in a barren wasteland. It is created by screenwriters Tony Grisoni (Southcliffe) and Simon Maxwell (Deep State),

Foy will play Evie Wyatt, a woman who returns to the Edgelands looking for answers and revenge after losing her father to a firestorm 15 years earlier. But it isn’t long before she is sucked back into the ongoing conflicts between the two families.

“I’m delighted to be a part of this compelling thriller,” said Foy. “Tony and Simon’s scripts are so evocative of place and redolent with atmosphere—and the twists, turns and mysteries at the heart of this drama are utterly gripping. Evie Wyatt is such a captivating, complex and beguiling character, much like the enigmatic ‘Edgelands’ which she calls home, and I can’t wait to get to step into her shoes.”

The project will be produced by Motive Pictures and Endeavor Content and will begin filming in the fall. It is set to feature eight 60-minute episodes and is scheduled to air on BritBox in 2022.

“Marlow is a daring and intriguing concept, and exactly the kind of Original content we want to offer our subscribers,” said Will Harrison, Managing Director BritBox UK. “Working with the caliber of Claire Foy, Tony Grisoni, Simon Maxwell and the Motive team is a privilege and we can’t wait to get started.”

In a joint statement, Maxwell and Grisoni said, “The Thames Estuary’s ‘Edgelands’ offer a unique and extraordinary world of mud, sea and infinite sky; of broken politics and dreams… Marlow is a uniquely homegrown saga, a character driven crime epic about where we’ve come from; who we are now; what we might become.”