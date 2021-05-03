‘9-1-1’ Sneak Peek: Athena Refuses to Let a Missing Woman Fall Through the Cracks (VIDEO)

Sergeant Athena Grant (Angela Bassett) is determined to find a missing woman, even if the officer assigned to the case isn’t in the May 3 episode of 9-1-1.

As seen in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek, Athena turns to Detective Ransone (Sasha Roiz) about a case that hasn’t gotten the attention it deserves. “You know there’s nothing in that case file aside from a photo and the initial statement from her mother,” she remarks.

Ransone picks up the file and takes a look. “It would be [Nelson’s case] if he were working it,” Athena tells him. “Instead, he decided to wait and see, maybe she’ll just come back on her own. She’s not the kind of missing girl that makes the evening news.” That means it’ll be quite easy for these two to take over the case.

As detailed in the slim file, Tracee Brielle Webber went missing at the age of 21 after last being seen at her workplace, a luxury car dealership. The report was filed two days later.

What do they know? What leads can they follow up on? Watch the clip above for more on the case.

Plus, as revealed in the logline for “First Responders,” Athena will be getting some help from firefighter Evan “Buck” Buckley (Oliver Stark). Also in this episode, the members of the 118 rush to the site of a hit-and-run that leaves someone they know in critical condition. Josh (Bryan Safi) remembers an emergency in 2006 that led him to become a 9-1-1 operator.

9-1-1, Mondays, 8/7c, Fox