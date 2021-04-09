DMX, Rapper and Actor, Dies at 50

DMX, the rapper behind such hip-hop hits as “Party Up (Up in Here)” and “X Gon’ Give It to Ya,” died Friday, April 9.

The music star, born Earl Simmons, had been hospitalized and on life support since suffering a heart attack on April 2. He was 50 years old.

“We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days,” read a family statement.

“Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized.”

The Grammy-nominated rapper had struggled publicly with both drug abuse and legal issues in recent years. He was jailed for six months for failing to pay child support in 2016, then returned to prison the next year following a tax fraud conviction. He also was court-ordered to attend rehab for his addiction to cocaine and opioids.

In addition to his 15 Billboard Hot 100 hits, DMX starred in a number of films like the Nas-starring 1998 feature Belly, 2000’s Romeo Must Die, and Exit Wounds in 2001 with Steven Seagal. His turns on the small screen include a guest-starring role as himself on Fresh Off the Boat, Moesha, MadTV, and Chappelle’s Show, as well as acting roles on Third Watch and Eve.