Tom Holland to Lead in ‘The Crowded Room’ Anthology Series at Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has given a series order to the seasonal anthology The Crowded Room from Oscar-winner Akiva Goldsman.

Goldsman, who is penning the script, will be joined by Tom Holland, who has been tapped to lead the first season, and both will serve as executive producers. Holland recently starred in Apple TV+’s film Cherry, from the Russo Brothers.

The project from Apple Studios and New Regency is described as a gripping anthology that explores the true and inspirational stories of people who have struggled and learned to live with mental illness. The 10-episode first season is a thriller inspired by the biography The Minds of Billy Milligan by Daniel Keyes.

Holland will portray Billy Milligan, the first person who was ever acquitted for a crime due to his multiple personality disorder (now known as dissociative identity disorder) diagnosis. Joining Goldsman and Holland on the project are Alexandra Milchan, Aaron Milchan, Yariv Milchan, and Michael Schaefer.

This will be Holland’s first TV role since the 2015 miniseries Wolf Hall,in which he portrayed Gregory Cromwell. His upcoming projects include the films Uncharted and the third Sony-Marvel Spider-Man co-production, Spider-Man: No Way Home in which Holland appears as Peter Parker/Spider-Man.

No additional casting has been announced at this time, and it’s unclear how many seasons The Crowded Room will have at the streamer. The series joins a growing list of new productions heading to Apple TV+ including The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, Snow Blind, Killers of the Flower Moon, Masters of Air, High Desert, and more.

The Crowded Room, TBA, Apple TV+