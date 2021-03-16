Monday TV Ratings: ‘The Bachelor’ Finale Gets a Win, But ‘The Voice’ Brings More Viewers

The Bachelor finale was up from last week both in the key demo (1.4 rating among adults 18-49, versus 1.2) and total viewers (5.75 million versus 4.85). It also didn’t lose much with the After the Final Rose reunion special immediately following it at 10/9c (5.3 million viewers and a 1.3 rating). However, this is significantly down from the Monday part of the Season 24 finale of The Bachelor (7.7 million viewers and a 2.1 rating).

But while it won the night in the key demo, more people (7.65 million) tuned in to another show: The Voice on NBC, airing opposite the two-hour finale itself at 8/7c. The singing competition also came in second with a 1.05 rating in the key demo. That’s up from last week as well (1.0 rating, 7.4 million viewers).

Over on CBS, The Neighborhood (at 8/7c) and Bob ♥ Abishola (at 8:30/7:30c) dipped from last week, while on NBC, Debris (at 10/9c) was steady. Black Lightning on The CW at 9/8c ticked down in the key demo but was steady in viewers. All Rise (at 9/8c) and Bull (at 10/9c) were both steady with their last new episodes on February 22.

Here’s the breakdown for Monday, March 15, 2021 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):