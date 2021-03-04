‘SEAL Team’: Sonny Gets a Major Surprise — What Does It Mean for Him & Davis?

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 4, Episode 8 of SEAL Team, “Call for Action.”]

Just as SEAL Sonny Quinn (A.J. Buckley) and intelligence officer Lisa Davis (Toni Trucks) are finally making a relationship work — she’s even leaving Bravo to ensure it will — Texas comes calling. His childhood friend, Hannah Oliver (Rachel Boston), made the drive to see him when he didn’t answer his phone — and dropped a bombshell on him as he was about to spin up on a mission with the team.

Yes, Sonny is going to be a father after he and Hannah reconnected last season when he was in his hometown, the March 3 episode of SEAL Team revealed. And whatever your reaction to that news is, it’s probably much, much better than his. (He just stared, speechless, at Hannah after she told him, and eventually said he’d call her when he got back, the only sentence he was able to get out. Then he left.)

He didn’t tell anyone what was going on; the closest he came was telling Jason Hayes (David Boreanaz) — now Bravo 1 again, where he belongs — “this could be a big deal.” That’s an understatement.

But his behavior already has Davis worried, on top of her concern about how the team will react to her leaving and her and Sonny’s relationship. “It’s hard enough being taken seriously as a woman in this job. The last thing I need is people thinking I changed my assignment for a guy,” she explained to Sonny.

Clay Spenser’s (Max Thieriot) acceptance upon learning the couple got back together — he and girlfriend Stella Baxter (Alona Tal) saw them at the bar — quelled some of her nerves and flamed a new one. “I never thought I’d see Sonny commit to anything other than being a frogman,” Clay admitted.

So could you blame her for questioning things when he started acting strange after they’d spun up? After all, no one knew what Hannah had told him. But it seems like that transfer of hers is already becoming a question mark.

“If you’re going to give up Bravo, you at least deserve to know where his head’s at,” Clay points out.

What does this all mean for Sonny and Davis’ relationship? Hannah’s pregnancy isn’t the problem; Sonny and Davis weren’t together when he was in Texas. But the longer he keeps that news from Davis, the more that becomes the issue: the lie. And since it’s hard to imagine Bravo operating without Davis getting them intel, this could very well at least delay a transfer for her.

What we do know for sure: There aren’t sunny skies ahead for Sonny and Davis.

SEAL Team, Wednesdays, 9/8c, CBS