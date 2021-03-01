Sunday TV Ratings: The Golden Globes Ceremony Loses a Significant Amount of Viewers

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 28: Christopher Meloni and Sophia Meloni attend the 78th Annual Golden Globe® Awards at The Rainbow Room on February 28, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Hollywood Foreign Press Association)

The preliminary ratings are in for Sunday, February 28 — the ones for the Golden Globes don’t include live viewing in the Pacific Time Zone (5-8 p.m. local time) — and CBS’s The Equalizer topped primetime in viewers (7.6 million), at least for the time being.

According to these estimates, 5.4 million tuned in to the Golden Globes, which is a significant drop from last year’s (14.76 million). In the key demo, among adults 18-49, the ceremony had a 1.2 rating (compared to last year’s 3.8). (Again, this year’s numbers will be adjusted.)

For the rest of the night, American Idol, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: New Orleans were steady with last week, and The Rookie dipped.

