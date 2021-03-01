Sunday TV Ratings: The Golden Globes Ceremony Loses a Significant Amount of Viewers
The preliminary ratings are in for Sunday, February 28 — the ones for the Golden Globes don’t include live viewing in the Pacific Time Zone (5-8 p.m. local time) — and CBS’s The Equalizer topped primetime in viewers (7.6 million), at least for the time being.
According to these estimates, 5.4 million tuned in to the Golden Globes, which is a significant drop from last year’s (14.76 million). In the key demo, among adults 18-49, the ceremony had a 1.2 rating (compared to last year’s 3.8). (Again, this year’s numbers will be adjusted.)
For the rest of the night, American Idol, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: New Orleans were steady with last week, and The Rookie dipped.
Here’s the breakdown for Sunday, February 28, 2021 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):
|Time
|Show
|Adults 18-49 Rating
|Total Viewers (millions)
|8 p.m.
|American Idol (ABC)
|1.0
|6.5
|The Equalizer (CBS)
|0.7
|7.6
|The 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards (NBC)
|1.4
|6.1
|The Simpsons (Fox)
|0.4
|1.3
|Batwoman (CW)
|0.1
|477,000
|8:30 p.m.
|The Great North (Fox)
|0.3
|1.1
|9:00 p.m.
|American Idol (ABC)
|1.0
|6.4
|NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)
|0.5
|5.7
|The 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards (NBC)
|1.3
|5.4
|Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
|0.3
|1.0
|Charmed (CW)
|0.1
|340,000
|9:30 p.m.
|Family Guy (Fox)
|0.4
|1.1
|10 p.m.
|The Rookie (ABC)
|0.4
|3.4
|NCIS: New Orleans (CBS)
|0.5
|4.9
|The 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards (NBC)
|1.0
|4.8