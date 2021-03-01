Sunday TV Ratings: The Golden Globes Ceremony Loses a Significant Amount of Viewers

Meredith Jacobs
6 Comments
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 28: Christopher Meloni and Sophia Meloni attend the 78th Annual Golden Globe® Awards at The Rainbow Room on February 28, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Hollywood Foreign Press Association)

The preliminary ratings are in for Sunday, February 28 — the ones for the Golden Globes don’t include live viewing in the Pacific Time Zone (5-8 p.m. local time) — and CBS’s The Equalizer topped primetime in viewers (7.6 million), at least for the time being.

According to these estimates, 5.4 million tuned in to the Golden Globes, which is a significant drop from last year’s (14.76 million). In the key demo, among adults 18-49, the ceremony had a 1.2 rating (compared to last year’s 3.8). (Again, this year’s numbers will be adjusted.)

For the rest of the night, American Idol, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: New Orleans were steady with last week, and The Rookie dipped.

Here’s the breakdown for Sunday, February 28, 2021 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):

TimeShowAdults 18-49 RatingTotal Viewers (millions)
8 p.m.American Idol (ABC)1.06.5
The Equalizer (CBS)0.77.6
The 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards (NBC)1.46.1
The Simpsons (Fox)0.41.3
Batwoman (CW)0.1477,000
8:30 p.m.The Great North (Fox)0.31.1
9:00 p.m.American Idol (ABC)1.06.4
NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)0.55.7
The 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards (NBC)1.35.4
Bob’s Burgers (Fox)0.31.0
Charmed (CW)0.1340,000
9:30 p.m.Family Guy (Fox)0.41.1
10 p.m.The Rookie (ABC)0.43.4
NCIS: New Orleans (CBS)0.54.9
The 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards (NBC)1.04.8

