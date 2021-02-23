George Clooney & Grant Heslov to Produce Docuseries About Ohio State Abuse Scandal

George Clooney and Grant Heslov’s Smokehouse Pitcures is teaming up with Sports Illustrated Sudios and 101 Studios to produce a new docuseries on the Ohio State University abuse scandal.

Based on Jon Wertheim’s October 2020 article forSports Illustrated, the untitled series has yet to find a network or streaming service, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Wertheim’s article details the allegations against Ohio State’s sports doctor, Richard Strauss, and the lack of response from university officials.

Wertheim, Clooney, and Heslov confirmed the project to THR. “We’re very pleased to partner with 101 Studios and Sports Illustrated in bringing this devastating and tragic story to light,” Clooney and Heslov said in a statement.

“This article uncovers the most widespread sexual abuse scandal in the history of American higher education. It is a story about power, abuse, enabling and the hierarchy of college sports that had been concealed for far too long,” said Wertheim in his statement.

The writer will serve as an executive producer alongside Clooney, Heslov, Jamie Salter, Corey Salter, Marc Rosen, David Glasser, Ron Burkle, and Bob Yari.