International ‘FBI’ Spin-Off Reportedly in the Works at CBS

The FBIfranchise could be expanding its borders at CBS as an international version of the series is reportedly in the works.

This new iteration, according to Variety, is being referred to as FBI: International and would follow agents that make up an international branch of the FBI. The United State Federal Bureau of Investigation has offices across the globe, working alongside foreign law enforcement.

On the Bureau’s official website, these offices keep in close contact with other federal agencies including Interpol. FBI: International is reportedly being written by Derek Haas who will executive produce with Dick Wolf and Peter Jankowski.

Haas is the former co-showrunner of CBS’s original FBI series and also created NBC’s One Chicago slate Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Medwhich are produced under the Wolf Entertainment banner that also makes NBC’s Law & Order series.

FBI: International would join predecessors FBI and FBI: Most Wanted at the network which has also expressed interest in expanding its NCIS franchise recently. Stay tuned for possible updates or a series order on this proposed spinoff.