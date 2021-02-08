James McAvoy Narrates New HBO Max Reality Show ‘The Bridge’ (VIDEO)

Teamwork is essential in HBO Max’s new competition series, but only one person can win the grand prize of £100,000 (approximately $137,000).

In the new six-episode competition series The Bridge, narrated by James McAvoy and premiering February 11, 12 strangers from the U.S., U.K., and Ireland are taken to a cabin in the British wilderness. The cash they can win is on an island in the middle of a lake and, to reach it, the contestants must build an 850-foot bridge with their hands and limited supplies — in 20 days!

The trailer, below, shows why the series is described by HBO Max as “an adrenaline-packed, physically grueling adventure filled with mind games and power plays.”

The Bridge is based on the Spanish series El Puente. The HBO Max Original is co-produced with Workerbee for Channel 4 in the UK. Rick Murray, Michelle Chappell, and Warren Smith serve as executive producers.

The Bridge, Series Premiere, Thursday, February 11, HBO Max