‘Top Gear America’ Speed Round With Dax Shepard, Rob Corddry & Jethro Bovingdon (VIDEO)

You do not need to be a car freak to get revved up about Top Gear America. In fact, you don’t even need to have a driver’s license. You just need to enjoy funny guys having a total gas gunning and running in some some sick whips.

The American iteration of the long-running U.K. series bowed last week on the MotorTrend App with Bless the Mess alum Dax Shepard, The Unicorn‘s Rob Corddry and British automotive journalist Jethro Bovingdon behind the wheel, and it is a hoot. While there is of course a ton of talk about horsepower and torque and closed-track antics, the banter between the trio is what really fuels the fun here.

So, when we were given a chance to chat about the show, it only made sense to put them through a speed round of questions about their own vehicular tastes and mistakes. Just don’t let Shepard’s wife Kristen Bell know about his “Worst Driver” answer or she may kick him in the good place.

Top Gear America, new episodes every Friday on the Motortrend App.