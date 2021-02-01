'The Voice' Sets Season 20 Premiere, Announces Battle Advisors Luis Fonsi, Darren Criss & More

The Voice, gearing up for its milestone 10-year anniversary — and 20th season — has set the premiere date for Monday, March 1.

Returning to coach are Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend, and Blake Shelton, and Carson Daly again serves as host.

But The Voice will also welcome plenty of new faces, including some special Battle Advisors. Grammy-winning performer Luis Fonsi will support Team Kelly, Glee's Emmy-winning Darren Criss advises for Team Nick, Brandy throws her talent into Team Legend, and Dan + Shay will be side-by-side with Team Blake for the Battle Rounds.

Their job: To help hopeful contestants from around the country achieve their dreams of being crowned winner of The Voice.

In Season 19, The Voice averaged a 2.0 in the 18-49 demo, and 10.6 million viewers in total audience measurement. In total, the show reached over 50 million viewers across linear and digital platforms.

The show debuted April 26, 2011.

The Voice, Season 20 Premiere, Monday, March 1, 8/7c, NBC