Dylan McDermott Joins 'Law & Order: Organized Crime'

Law & Order: Organized Crime has announced its latest cast member: Dylan McDermott, who joins Chris Meloni (reprising his role as Elliot Stabler) and Mariska Hargitay (Captain Olivia Benson) on the SVU spinoff.

It's not yet known who McDermott is playing (a Stabler superior or a mob boss?!).

The actor's TV credits include American Horror Story and most recently Ryan Murphy’s Hollywood, playing a good-natured hedonist who arranged sexual liaisons between people of various sexual persuasions.

Organized Crime, which is in production, is set to debut in 2021.

In the series, Stabler has suffered "a devastating personal loss," according to press materials, and now leads an elite task force taking apart the city's most powerful criminal syndicates.

