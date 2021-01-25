Hillary & Chelsea Clinton Land Rights to TV Drama About Female Kurdish Militia

Hillary Clinton and daughter Chelsea Clinton are making their first scripted series.

The duo's new HiddenLight production company has acquired television rights to The Daughters of Kobani: A Story of Rebellion, Courage and Justice.

Written by best-selling author Gayle Tzemach Lemmon, the book is set to be published February 16 by Penguin Press. It tells the true story of a group of Kurdish militia women who took on and beat the Islamic State in northern Syria.

"The Daughters of Kobani is an extraordinary account of brave, defiant women fighting for justice and equality," said former Secretary of State Clinton. in a statement. "We created HiddenLight to celebrate heroes - sung and unsung alike - whose courage is too often overlooked, and we could not be more thrilled to bring this inspiring story to viewers around the world."

The Clintons launched HiddenLight Productions in December with Sam Branson, the actor son of businessman Sir Richard Branson. Their docuseries Gutsy Women has been snapped up by Apple TV+.