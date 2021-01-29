'In Concert at the Hollywood Bowl' Goes to the Movies With Kristin Chenoweth (VIDEO)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The PBS series, In Concert at the Hollywood Bowl, continues on Friday, January 29, with a deep dive into the long-standing relationship between the wonderful world of movies and music. The series, hosted by LA Philharmonic Music Director Gustavo Dudamel, has brought viewers into the iconic Los Angeles outdoor amphitheater to show some of the most iconic moments over the past 10 years.

Bringing her vocal skills and striking personality in this week's episode is none other than Tony Award-winning performer Kristin Chenoweth. In the episode, she performs such film classics as "Over the Rainbow" from The Wizard of Oz, "Smile" from Modern Times and "I Could Have Danced All Night" from My Fair Lady.

To get a taste of the special, check out the exclusive clip above where Chenoweth sings "Smile"

In Concert at the Hollywood Bowl, Fridays, 9/8c on PBS.