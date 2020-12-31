'The Office' Stars Kick Off 2021 With a Bang for Peacock (VIDEO)

The time to turn our backs on 2020 has finally arrived as people around the world ring in the new year.

Two individuals making the most of this milestone areThe Office favorites, Kate Flannery and Oscar Nuñez. In a new promo featuring the former Dunder Mifflin employees, Kate and Oscar reminisce about the early days of 2020.

"Kate, I'm so glad we could get together despite this 2020ness," Oscar remarks in the clip depicting a little New Year's celebration for the friends.

"Yeah, we sure missed the boat on 2020. We were so young, so naive," she adds, as they take a peek at photos from their party from the prior year.

But fear not, 2021 is already looking brighter as they recall The Office will begin streaming exclusively on Peacock beginning in January. Together they celebrate with a round of cheers, clinking their mugs together.

"Kate, what ever happened to the old 2020 mugs?" Oscar asks before Kate answers, "I took care of it, Office style." Let's just say, the explosive stunt that follows involves a very familiar Jell-O mold. Check it out in the clip below and don't miss The Office on Peacock this year.

