'Jeopardy!'s Best Suit Up for 'The Chase' in First Look Key Art (PHOTO)

Jeopardy!'s Greatest of All Time players — Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer, and Brad Rutter — are coming to ABC's new game show The Chase, and TV Insider has a first look at the show's poster.

Kicking off Thursday, January 7, the show, hosted by Sara Haines features three competitors a match who must "pit their wits" against the titular "Chaser," played by Jennings, Holzhauer, and Rutter, who rotate in the role. The quiz geniuses will do whatever they can to stop players from winning cash prizes.

Each episode will make the most of its run time with 166 possible questions posed across all topics.

In the key art, below, the quiz masters appear dapper and a whole lot intimidating.

So, brush-up on your random knowledge and settle in by the TV when The Chase begins in 2021 on ABC.

The Chase, Series Premiere, Thursday, January 7, 2021, 9/8c, ABC