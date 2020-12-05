Friday TV Ratings: 'Blue Bloods' Returns Down But Still Scores a Win

Both Shark Tank and the Blue Bloods premiere took home top honors for Friday, in the key demo and total viewers, respectively. Shark Tank (0.6 rating) was steady with its last outing. Meanwhile, 6.3 million tuned in to the CBS procedural, but that's down from last season's finale.

Elsewhere on the night, the other drama premieres, MacGyver and Magnum P.I., also returned down.

Here's the breakdown for Friday, December 4, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):