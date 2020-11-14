'Jeopardy!' Flashback Quiz!

This...is...Jeopardy!

Below, you’ll find several answers and questions from the first week of Alex Trebek’s long-running stint as Jeopardy! host, in episodes that originally aired September 10-14, 1984.

We’ve listed the answers, the categories in which they were featured, and their monetary value episodes to give you an indication of how challenging they were. Can you determine the correct question for each answer?

For more questions, check out this cool and incredibly thorough, fan-created archive of practically every Jeopardy! game and contestant from the past 36 years at https://j-archive.com/. It's obviously a labor of love from some passionate Jeopardy! junkies.

Jeopardy!, Weekdays, Check your local listings. The final episode of Jeopardy! that Alex Trebek completed will air Friday, Dec. 25.