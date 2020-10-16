Celebrate the Romance & Cheer of UPtv's Merry Movie Christmas (VIDEO)

Prepare for hundreds of hours of holiday programming on UPtv this season, with something for everyone.

The network's Merry Movie Christmas includes five World Television Premiere films, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the trailer for the festive lineup. Get a look at all of the merriment, romance, and celebrations coming next month in the video above.

All in all, UPtv will feature 500 hours of holiday cheer and over 60 movies. "UPtv's Merry Movie Christmas offering is the culmination of a big year of weekly premiere movies on the network," Hector Campos, vice president content strategy & acquisitions for UPtv, said in a statement. "We're thrilled to kick the season off with our new movie tracker app and invite viewers to tune in to our expansive programming slate offering uplifting entertainment for the whole family as we all celebrate Christmas together." (That app provides information, video previews, and showtime alerts for the films.)

Check out the World Television Premiere movies part of UPtv's holiday season programming below. (All at 7/6c.)

Sunday, November 1

A Very Country Christmas Homecoming

Stars: Bea Santos, Greyston Holt, Deana Carter, Mike Shara, Charlotte Hegele

Synopsis: In the third movie in the A Very Country franchise (after A Very Country Christmas and A Very Country Wedding), Zane and Jeannette return from their magical honeymoon to plan the perfect first Christmas as a family, but the arrival of Jeannette's former father-in-law throws a wrench into all of their holiday planning.

Sunday, November 8

A Ring for Christmas

Stars: Liliana Tandon, Dean Geyer, Charles Hittinger, Lorraine Bracco

Synopsis: Spoiled single girl Angie Moore gets cut off 25 days before Christmas. When she discovers the existence of a sizable trust fund that she will inherit once she gets married, Angie decides to find a man to marry — by Christmas.

Sunday, November 15

Mistletoe Magic

Stars: Stephen Huszar, Jessica Sipos

Synopsis: When self-proclaimed "Christmas Grinch" Harper realized that she accidentally donated her family’s beloved magic mistletoe to a charity, she enlists the help of thrift store owner and old friend Luke to help her retrieve it. Can Luke convince Harper that perhaps the magic of Christmas is real and that true love does exist?

Sunday, November 22

Dashing Home for Christmas

Stars: Paniz Zade, Adrian Spencer, Suzanne Cyr, Andrew Bushell

Synopsis: Emily Nichols, a successful business consultant, has missed every family gathering this year, so getting home for Christmas is very important to her. But when a series of mishaps — from delayed public transportation to diverted flights and broken-down trains and finally, a lost wallet — put her holiday plans in jeopardy, she’s forced to find a way home with a fellow road warrior, Simon Allein. While Emily is more a Type A planner who hates disruptions and inconveniences, Simon is a go-with-the-flow type who sees the bright side to any misfortune. So, having to rely upon one another to get to their final destination tests their will, but also provides ample opportunity to get to know each other and, perhaps even, fall in love.

Sunday, December 6

Christmas on the Range

Stars: Erin Cahill, Nicholas Gonzalez, A Martinez, Lindsay Wagner

Synopsis: All Kendall Riley wants for the holidays is to save her family's ranch, but her longtime rival, small-town scrooge Brick McCree, has other plans in mind. When Brick's son, Clint, comes back to town, he is immediately drawn to Kendall and offers a helping hand. As a romance starts to blossom, Kendall's farm is sabotaged, leaving her to wonder about Clint's true intentions.