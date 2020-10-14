Tuesday TV Ratings: How Did Clare's 'Bachelorette' Debut Do Opposite NFL?

After all the previews and promises of the most dramatic season ever, did The Bachelorette with Clare Crawley bring in viewers? Other than the NFL game on CBS (2.8 rating in the 18-49 demo, nearly 10 million viewers in the two hours), the Season 16 premiere of the ABC reality series (1.3 rating, 4.8 million viewers) was a "Clare" (as the promos would say) winner.

As for the rest of the night, NBC's game shows, Weakest Link (0.6 rating, 4.0 million) and Ellen's Game of Games (0.4 rating, 2.8 million) slightly edged out the other competition, while CBS' FBI Declassified took the 10 p.m. time slot with a 0.9 rating and 3.9 million viewers.

Here's the breakdown for Tuesday, October 13, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):