Nikki DeLoach & Andrew Walker Reunite to Celebrate ‘Sweet Autumn’ (VIDEO)

Rick and Christina Gables
Comments
HALLMARK SWEET AUTUMN ANDREW WALKER NIKKI DELOACH
©2020 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Steven Ackerman

Nikki DeLoach and Andrew Walker first starred together in the 2017 Hallmark movie The Perfect Catch. They are back together again in another charming Hallmark original, Sweet Autumn, premiering Saturday, October 17 on Hallmark Channel.

The Fall Harvest romance begins with Maggie (DeLoach), a successful entrepreneur, returning home for the reading of Aunt Dee’s will.

HALLMARK SWEET AUTUMN NIKKI DELOACH EUGENE BAFFOE ZACHARY ANDREW WALKER

©2020 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Steven Ackerman

To her surprise, Maggie has inherited half of her beloved aunt’s famed candy business. To her consternation, the other half has been bequeathed to Dex (Walker), a local maple farmer and supplier.

With differing ideas as to how to run Aunt Dee’s Candy Shop, they clash.

Maggie and Dex begin to open to each other only after reading through a series of letters left for them as they search for the reason behind her aunt’s final wishes during the Sweet Autumn Festival.

Sweet Autumn, Premiere, Saturday, October 17, 9/8c, Hallmark Channel

Andrew Walker

Nikki DeLoach