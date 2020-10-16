Nikki DeLoach & Andrew Walker Reunite to Celebrate ‘Sweet Autumn’ (VIDEO)

Nikki DeLoach and Andrew Walker first starred together in the 2017 Hallmark movie The Perfect Catch. They are back together again in another charming Hallmark original, Sweet Autumn, premiering Saturday, October 17 on Hallmark Channel.

The Fall Harvest romance begins with Maggie (DeLoach), a successful entrepreneur, returning home for the reading of Aunt Dee’s will.

To her surprise, Maggie has inherited half of her beloved aunt’s famed candy business. To her consternation, the other half has been bequeathed to Dex (Walker), a local maple farmer and supplier.

With differing ideas as to how to run Aunt Dee’s Candy Shop, they clash.

Maggie and Dex begin to open to each other only after reading through a series of letters left for them as they search for the reason behind her aunt’s final wishes during the Sweet Autumn Festival.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Sweet Autumn, Premiere, Saturday, October 17, 9/8c, Hallmark Channel