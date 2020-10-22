'Young Sheldon' Boss on Graduation & More 'Big Bang' Easter Eggs in Season 4

It's 1991, and Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) dons his cap and gown and graduates from high school when Season 4 of the hit comedy Young Sheldon kicks off.

"We'll get to see Sheldon give his valedictorian speech," says executive producer Steven Molaro. Before the 11-year-old genius begins college at East Texas Tech, he tries to get a summer job at a train museum and pursue some age-appropriate activities.

"Sheldon decides to finally learn how to ride a bike so he can make it to his classes on time," Molaro says. Sassy twin sister Missy (Raegan Revord), who is heading into middle school "and starting to become a young lady," helps, he adds. So who's to blame when Sheldon breaks his arm?

Across the street, Sheldon's lively grandmother Meemaw (Annie Potts) reconciles with her curmudgeonly ex, sporting goods store owner Dale Ballard (Craig T. Nelson); in one episode, "'they work on their [relationship] issues during a game of Dungeons & Dragons with Sheldon," Molaro says.

And fans of The Big Bang Theory should pay close attention during the prequel's premiere. Teases Molaro: "There's a lovely Easter egg at the end of the [episode]."

Young Sheldon, Season 4 Premiere, Thursday, November 5, 8/7c CBS