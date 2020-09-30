That didn't take long.

Derek Hough, the 17-time pro and six-time Mirrorball champion, may be judging Dancing With the Stars Season 29, but he'll also be hitting the dance floor once again. On Monday, October 19, Hough will perform on the show with fellow DWTS alum and girlfriend Hayley Erbert, ABC announced Wednesday. It's his first in-show dance since 2017.

"I think there'll definitely be some times where I'm like, 'Ooh, I just want to get up and dance and move,'" Hough promised reporters prior to the premiere. "I'll get up and dance, for sure. There'll be some moments for that."

And as recently as September 22, he revealed, "There is a plan [for me] to dance. We're trying to work it out, figure it out. Obviously, there are limitations [due to COVID], but I enjoy limitations. They force you to be creative. It'll be further along [into the season]…when there's time."

Hough and Erbert were most recently seen dancing together on ABC's Disney Family Singalong back in May. The two were joined by the host's sister, Julianne Hough, in their performances.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Dancing With the Stars pairs celebrities with pro dancers to perform routines for a panel of renowned ballroom experts. Hough joins Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli at the table, with Len Goodman sharing his ballroom expertise from the UK since he's unable to be part of the live shows each week. Tyra Banks has taken over as host following Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews' departures.

See Also Tyra Banks 'Knew What She Was Getting Into' Taking Over as 'DWTS' Host The new 'Dancing With the Stars' emcee talks stepping into Tom Bergeron's former role, finding her groove, and her hopes for being spoofed on 'SNL.'

Dancing With the Stars, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC