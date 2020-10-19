'The Goldbergs' Season 8 Premiere Pays Homage to Disaster Spoof 'Airplane!'

The Goldbergs, the '80s-set comedy, has paid homage to movies such as Dirty Dancing, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, and Risky Business. Now, it's set its sights on Airplane!.

"The crazy, dysfunctional Goldbergs take to the air," reveals exec producer Alex Barnow.

The TV family are back (as seen in the exclusive photo above). As smothering mother Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) and gruff dad Murray (Jeff Garlin) fly the fam to Miami, look for slapstick silliness and cameos galore, including David Leisure (Empty Nest), who played a Hare Krishna in the movie.

For the second of the night's back-to-back episodes, the family is at home in Jenkintown. Former nerd Adam (Sean Giambrone) starts his senior year, and his older siblings Erica (Hayley Orrantia) and Barry (Troy Gentile) deal with Bev's attempt to bond with them before they return to college.

Her nest getting emptier, Beverly will later set her sights on politics and run for comptroller. "She has big ideas," Barnow says with a laugh.

The Goldbergs, Season 8 Premiere, Wednesday, October 21, 8/7c ABC