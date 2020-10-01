‘Kingdom of Silence’ Looks at the Murder of U.S. Journalist Jamal Khashoggi (VIDEO)

Showtime premieres its documentary film Kingdom of Silence, exploring the complicated dynamic between the United States and Saudi Arabia as a backdrop to the 2018 murder of Washington Post journalist and U.S. resident Jamal Khashoggi, on Friday, October 2.

Directed by Oscar nominated and Emmy winning filmmaker Rick Rowley, the film premieres on the second anniversary of Khashoggi’s death.

The documentary explores the history between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia in the decades leading up to today’s troubling interactions between the Trump administration and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and how the murder of Khashoggi amplified entanglements between the two countries.

In the process, the film shines new light on Khashoggi’s remarkable journey – from the battlefields of Afghanistan to the halls of power in Riyadh and Washington, from the Arab Spring to the rise of Saudi Arabia’s new Crown Prince.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Kingdom of Silence, Premiere, Friday, October 2, 9/8c, SHOWTIME